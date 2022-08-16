United Way of Whiteside County seeking volunteers for Week of Caring

STERLING – The United Way of Whiteside County will be celebrating its Week of Caring with volunteer projects across the community.

The Week of Caring is a tradition recognizing volunteerism by bringing together teams from local businesses, schools, churches, civic groups and families to complete projects and make an impact on the nonprofit community.

“We want to celebrate the Live United spirit and make the biggest difference throughout the county,” said Kevin Anderson, president of the United Way of Whiteside County Board.

The week will take place Sept. 5 to 11 with projects across the county including landscaping, writing letters, painting, roadside or park clean up, and several other opportunities.

People wanting to submit a possible project that benefits a nonprofit, school, park or other group can contact the United Way at 815-625-7973 or kolson@uwwhiyteside.org.

The Week of Caring will be the organization’s kickoff to its annual fundraising campaign.

“This event is an incredible collaboration between volunteers and community organizations,” United Way Executive Director Keri Olson said. “We could not think of a better way to celebrate the kick-off of our annual community campaigns.”

United Way supports 23 nonprofits in Whiteside County.

“Inflation has affected budgets for all of our partner agencies,” Olson said. “With thousands of residents impacted by services provided, our United Way campaigns are more important than ever.”

Go to uwwhiteside.org for information about the campaign or Week of Caring.

“Our focus is on local solutions for local issues,” Anderson said. “All campaign funds raised here stay in Whiteside County.”