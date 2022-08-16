August 16, 2022
Rock Falls High School board will recognize new teachers and staff

By Troy E. Taylor
Members of the Rock Falls High School administration provide a tour to board of education members, pointing out the changes in lighting and color scheme for Tabor Gymnasium in a file photo from the July 21 board of education meeting. These upgrades were part of a larger renovation, the key component being the installation of air conditioning. (Troy Taylor)

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls High School will recognize new teachers and staff members when the board of education meets 7 p.m. Wednesday at Room 137 for its regular August meeting.

That will take place after the board will be presented with the approval of a teacher’s aide and a revised list of extracurricular sponsors and coaching assignments.

The board will also approve the tentative 2022-23 budget and renew its transportation contract. The bus contract was an item that was on the July agenda but could not be completed at that time.

The board will also hear an update from buildings and grounds on renovations that took place over the summer.

