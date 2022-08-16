Rock Falls High School board will recognize new teachers and staff

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls High School will recognize new teachers and staff members when the board of education meets 7 p.m. Wednesday at Room 137 for its regular August meeting.
That will take place after the board will be presented with the approval of a teacher’s aide and a revised list of extracurricular sponsors and coaching assignments.
The board will also approve the tentative 2022-23 budget and renew its transportation contract. The bus contract was an item that was on the July agenda but could not be completed at that time.
The board will also hear an update from buildings and grounds on renovations that took place over the summer.