Sterling Public Schools approve hires for new school year

STERLING – Sterling Public Schools appointed three teachers for the coming school year and approved two resignations and a leave of absence among certified staff.
Briana Emini will teach kindergarten, Carmella McNeill will teach middle school social science and Ashley Platz will be a middle school special education instructor.
The board of education approved the personnel report at its Wednesday’s meeting.
The resignations of social studies teacher Alex Johnson and third grade teacher Amanda Spohn were both approved. Nikile DeVries, a special ed teacher at Franklin, was granted leave of absence.
The retirement of physical education teacher Chris Palmer was approved for the end of the 2025-26 school year.
The board also approved other staff appointments, including custodians Victor Betts, Rashawn Carter, Floyd Dunn, John Talbott and Trey Seeley. Tanaya Cook was named a part-time librarian. Joining as special education aides were Hanna Chromek, Kaylee Martin, Tim Melsness, Rashell Reyes and Rashel Robinson. Other aides were Jan Calsyn, Amanda Conklen, Brenda Tavares Hernandez and Christina Young. Herminia Garcia will be a bilingual aide at Challand Middle School through October.
The board accepted the resignations of aides Jackie Arrezola, Miranda Dusing, Susan Erisman, Jill Lyman, Aliah Ramirez, Jacob Reynolds, Lynnsey Spangler and Marell Virtue; custodians Maci Harrison, Tabatha Heide and Francisca Torres; and nurse Brittany Blevins.
There was a lengthy list of board-approved supplemental positions, such as activity coaches and monitors. They included:
Kip Aitken, girls tennis; Shelly Atilano, noon monitor; Nolan Baker, assistant wrestling; Shad Bailey, assistant football; John Berge, assistant girls diving; Hannah Carbaugh, first-year mentor; Geoff Devine, assistant football; Donnie Dittmar, assistant football and softball coach; Sarah Egan, assistant volleyball; Chris Engstrom, after-school monitor; Jason Fargher, boys basketball; Haley Farringer, first-year mentor; Adam Gee, assistant football; Mary George, first-year mentor; Stephanie Gibson, freshman volleyball; Megan Grady, girls cross country; and Mike Gottemoller, girls assistant tennis.
Also approved were Laci Halverson, first-year mentor; Erin Hartman, second-year mentor; Emily Harmann, second-year mentor; Weston Henry, assistant music and grades six to 12 choral director; Ann Heyvaerd, second-year mentor; Jase Hippen, noon monitor and second-year mentor; Amy Hoffman, noon monitor and second-year mentor; Christine Houck, second-year mentor; and Jill Hoyle, second-year mentor.
Chris Interone, assistant soccer; Tyler Jakse, assistant football; Rachel Karrow, elementary morning monitor; Debbie Katzenburger, detention, morning and noon monitor; Kassidy Kenney, elementary morning and noon monitor; Stacey Kested, second-year mentor and cheer coach; Isaac Dinnicutt, assistant football; Rebecca Koerner, first-year and second-year mentor; Sharon Lenhart, second-year mentor; Kaylee Martin, assistant volleyball; and LeAnn Moresi, elementary morning monitor, also were approved.
Also approved were Dan Paufve, first-year mentor; Petra Paufve, second-year mentor; Jazzie Pinzon, elementary morning monitor; Christine Pomatto, first-year mentor; Kim Reiley, second year mentor; Tim Schlegel, drama and group interpretation; Ashley Schueler, lunch-recess supervisor; Brooke Strangeland, second-year mentor; Megan Stanley, FFA adviser; Ben Snow, second-year mentor; Sterling Thornton, weight room supervisor; Andi Sumerfelt, athletic trainer; Jacqueline Walters, girls basketball and FFA adviser; Brandi Weaver, second-year monitor; and Michelle Weisenberger, first-year monitor.