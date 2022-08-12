Dixon Public Schools announces new hires before start of school year

DIXON – Dixon Public Schools hired teachers in music, science and elementary instruction. Two people to work on the district’s new alternative program also were brought on board for the new school year.
Those changes and others were was announced and approved by the board of education at Wednesday’s meeting.
Ryan Deets will teach science at Dixon High School. Carlee Schultz will fill a “looping” position to teach second and third graders at Jefferson. Nolan Lewis will be the music teacher at Jefferson.
Meanwhile, Robin Smith will serve the alternative program at the high school while Katelyn Hamel will provide contracted services for the alternative program at Reagan Middle School.
The alternative program is the district’s in-house attempt to identify earlier and help more immediately those students with behavioral and academic issues than was possible under the existing program, which required transporting them to a regional alternative setting.
Kymin Hussang will be a part-time IT worker at the high school, Maureen Flynn will be a lunchroom attendant at Jefferson, Corrie Weidel will be a lunchroom attendant at Madison, Jon Kingry will be a crossing guard at Jefferson and Marissa Krager will be a social worker at Jefferson.
Other new hires filled the district’s paraprofessional ranks, including Shawn Suthard at Reagan; Shannon Gunnon, Elizabeth Alexander, Amanda Ganze and Megan Tyrell at Washington; and Diane Pavesich at Madison.
Resignations approved by the board were Allison Hunter-Rosene, second-grade teacher at Jefferson, Peter Mietka, science teacher at the high school, Brook Terranova, third grade teacher at Jefferson, Hannah Hopkins, social worker at Jefferson and paraprofessionals Sabrina Imudno, Danielle Cook, Ruth Bierdeman and Christine Wolber.
Employees having a change in status were Reagan custodian Sally Newman, who will work a 200-day calendar; Chad Isley, who will become full-time maintenance; Lori Davis, a paraprofessional who will work more hours and move from Washington to Jefferson; Alicia Bond, a paraprofessional who will work more hours; and Tina Popkins, who will be the gymside custodian and night supervisor at Dixon High School.
Jennifer Kuehl will become the third grade facilitator at Jefferson.
Assistant football coaches JD Gieson and Matt Hamel will split their stipend for the season, Michelle Dewey will be head cheer coach and Terry Fuger will be in charge of lighting and sound.