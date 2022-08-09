Business update: For Embrace dance studio, it’s about building confidence, sometimes venting

DIXON – Embrace dance studio will have its grand-opening 5 p.m. Thursday at 120 Alley Lane across from Alley Loop in the former Dixon Cab Co. space. The open house will feature appetizers, drinks, and a raffle for a chance to win a free month of Tier One classes.
The studio offers a range of classes – stretching, pole dancing, and a dance and stretch class for dancers 50 years and older. There is even an Elle Woods-inspired class, Bend and Snap, where dancers build confidence and learn choreography set to sultry music.
Dancers can purchase tier packages to attend classes, and private sessions are also available.
At the heart of the studio lies owner Jordan DuBois and her desire to help others through dancing and fellowship. Her Vent and Stretch class is a place where members can come to talk about the trials and tribulations of their days while making new connections.
“I want to build a community where people can lean on each other, and we talk and dance our feelings out. You are going to come out feeling better than you did coming in,” DuBois said. “It’s about embracing yourself and who you are and loving that person. I want people to realize you are enough.”
DuBois has been competitively dancing since she was three and is a five-time national champion. She noticed the lack of options for adult dancers in the area and decided to act on her dream of opening a studio. Go to www.alwaysembraceyourself.com for more information or to schedule a session.
