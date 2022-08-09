Business update: From its first storefront, Palletpreneurs resells pallets, other home decor

DIXON – Palletpreneurs specializes in selling brand new furniture, jewelry, candles, art, home décor, and much more below retail prices.
But the wholesale and supply store purchases discounted pallets containing various items from distributors and resells them at a discounted price.
Owners Andre Flores and Linda Bargas have been operating the business out of their home for about two years before finally opening their storefront.
Flores was a foreman for Moxi Solar and was frustrated with working for someone else and decided it was time to act on his dream. The couple invested in a few pallets, and the business grew from there.
“I told myself you’re pushing 40 years old; it’s now or never,” Flores said. “I love making deals with people and want them to come into our store knowing they can afford to leave with something.”
Although the store’s inventory will constantly change, Flores says furniture will be a recurring commodity. A section of the store is dedicated to items for $1, $5, or $10, and a featured item is given away every month.
“We are all about big savings and big deals. Come check us out and see what we have waiting for you,” Flores said.
Palletpreneurs is open Fri-Sat from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 609 W. Third Street.
