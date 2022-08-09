Business update: Fashion show highlights Carol Litza’s offerings

STERLING — Caro Litza’s held a fashion show inside Sterling’s Northland Mall on Sunday. The runway show featured special occasion dresses provided by the shop.
Caro Litza’s fashion store specializes in customizing dresses for special occasions, including baptisms, proms, weddings, and quinceaneras, and provides various accessories to round out that special look. They offer several package options to fit most budgets.
“Say someone comes in and they love two dresses but hate the top of one and love the bottom of the other. We can exchange those to customize the dress of your dreams. We can also order a dress if you prefer,” Celeste Fernandez said.
The idea for the fashion show was inspired by Caro Litza customers excitedly returning to try on the store’s latest styles of dresses.
Fernandez and co-owner Carolitza Mendoza thought a fashion show would be the perfect way to show their style, let their repeat customers try on their favorite dresses, and have a little fun.
If the fashion show generates excitement, the owners plan to do a show around homecoming and another in advance of prom season.
