Roadwork begins Thursday on Science Ridge/McCue roads on Sterling’s western edge

STERLING – A 2.2-mile stretch of Science Ridge and McCue roads, on the western edge of Sterling, will be milled and get a new coat of asphalt, starting Thursday.

The project, which runs between the bridge over the Elkhorn Creek on Science Ridge and on to the bridge over the creek after Science Ridge curves into McCue, will cost $317,139, and is expected to be completed on Aug. 20, Sterling Township Highway Department Supervisor Kurt Glazier said.

The roads will remain open while the work is in progress, and flaggers will control the traffic.

Motorists should expect delays, and avoid the area when possible.

Contact the township at highwaydept@sterlingtownship.com or 815-625-2785 for more information.