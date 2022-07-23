New truancy program aims to help struggling Sterling students

STERLING – The nonprofit Whiteside County Healthier Communities Partnership is launching a program to help more than 100 children in the Sterling school system who have trouble getting to school.

It’s a problem that has grown since in-person learning returned to public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new truancy program received $30,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds the City Council agreed to provide at Monday’s meeting.

About 135 students will be helped. These students were identified by Stephanie Youngmark, truancy director for the Regional Office of Education 47.

The partnership will work with other agencies – such as Sterling police – so school counselors and therapists can identify the obstacles keeping those children from attending school. The partners then will address the obstacles.

Sterling police already have a program called Handle with Care, wherein officers who respond to an incident of domestic violence will inform school personnel. It’s a cue that prepares school interventionists so they can spend extra time and care with a child from that home.

This program goes a step further.

For example, if a child gets too far behind in his or her studies and doesn’t want to return to school, the partnership can pay for a tutor. If the child is too embarrassed to come to school because his or her clothes are shabby or ill-fitting, the partnership can buy new clothes. If the child needs behavioral health therapy visits but there’s no money for gas, the partnership will help.

The Whiteside County Healthier Communities Partnership comprises more than 50 area agencies representing the fields of health care, mental health, schools, the courts, law enforcement, government, businesses and chambers of commerce, and religious organizations. In its request for ARPA funds, the partnership said, “If these other agencies can help with the identified need, that agency will be used first.”

“The Sterling ARPA money will be used as the last resort to be efficient and help as many Sterling children as possible.”

At this time, the program is reserved for Sterling students. However, it’s part of a larger, collaborative effort to identify and respond to the specific needs of children in the county who have been traumatized by various aspects of the pandemic.

The partnership was created in 1996 but only recently received nonprofit status. Tax-deductible donations can be made out to Whiteside County Healthier Communities Partnership Childhood Trauma Program and sent to Joan Hermes, CGH Health Foundation, WCHCP treasurer, 100 E. LeFevre Road, Sterling, IL 61081.

To earmark funds for the truancy program, write “truancy program” in the check’s memo field.

Find the partnership on Facebook for more information.