Rock Falls High School to approve hires for coming school year

By Troy E. Taylor
The main kitchen area at Rock Falls High School, which has been unchanged for decades, will be gutted and modernized.

ROCK FALLS — The Rock Falls Township High School will approve hires for the coming school year, including assistants for the marching band and football team, when it meets in regular session 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Room 137.

Other positions being filled are a teacher’s aide, a member of the food service staff and a freshman class sponsor.

Two teacher resignations are also on the agenda.

Other agenda items include the second reading on school board policy amendments, handbook revisions for certified and non-certified staff members and the revisions to the school crisis management plan.

The administration finalized its school calendar for August. New teacher orientation will be Aug. 5, ninth-grade-parent orientation will be 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10, a teachers’ institute will be Aug. 15-16, freshman orientation will be Aug. 17, a regular meeting of the school board will be Aug. 17 and the first full day of school will be Aug. 18.

