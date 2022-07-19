Rock Falls High School to approve hires for coming school year

ROCK FALLS — The Rock Falls Township High School will approve hires for the coming school year, including assistants for the marching band and football team, when it meets in regular session 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Room 137.

Other positions being filled are a teacher’s aide, a member of the food service staff and a freshman class sponsor.

Two teacher resignations are also on the agenda.

Other agenda items include the second reading on school board policy amendments, handbook revisions for certified and non-certified staff members and the revisions to the school crisis management plan.

The administration finalized its school calendar for August. New teacher orientation will be Aug. 5, ninth-grade-parent orientation will be 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10, a teachers’ institute will be Aug. 15-16, freshman orientation will be Aug. 17, a regular meeting of the school board will be Aug. 17 and the first full day of school will be Aug. 18.