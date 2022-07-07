Sterling’s Exceptional Care & Training Center expanding to a more pastoral spot

Melissa Francque, executive director of Exceptional Care & Training in Sterling, gives longtime resident Ronnie Coon a kiss. The center, which provides residential and training services for area adults with profound intellectual disabilities, is planning an expansion from its site at 2601 Woodlawn Road, next door to McDonald’s, to a vacant 25-acre site at 1324 S. Main St., just northwest of Sacred Heart Catholic Church off St. Mary’s/West 23rd Street. "Our residents need more space," Francque said. ".... it’s the right thing to do for our residents and staff.” (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)