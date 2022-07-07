July 07, 2022
Durbin on Highland Park shooting: ‘Ought to draw a line’ on assault weapons

Senator made his remarks during visit to Dixon’s KSB Hospital

By Troy E. Taylor
Senator Dick Durbin speaks Thursday, July 7, 2022 about the grant awarded to KSB from the federal government to help update the neonatal unit at the hospital. He also touched on the subject of gun violence in the United States. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

DIXON — Sen. Dick Durbin, who was on the scene hours after the deadly shooting in Highland Park on Monday, addressed gun violence during his visit to KSB Hospital on Thursday.

He said assault weapons should be reserved for military and law enforcement, but not available to civilians.

“We ought to draw a line, he said.

He has seen estimates of between 10 million and 20 million assault rifles in circulation in the United States.

Community police agencies in the Sauk Valley are already looking at the idea of hardening public gatherings, unifying security command structures and anticipating the next shooter’s tactics.

Durbin said there are too many vulnerable targets in our society — schools, churches, stores, parades — for police to secure everything.

“We’ve got to think more clearly about policy,” he said.

He said is it is up to state legislatures and Congress to pass laws that respect the Constitution, respect people’s rights but also keep the country safe.

