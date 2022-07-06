Sauk Valley police again rethink security after July 4 shooting

The annual Fiesta Days parade, which makes its way along a 2-mile route between Sterling and Rock Falls, always attracts thousands of spectators and participants. This year, in the wake of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting, local law enforcement will ramp up security measures. “We’re going to implement every safety precaution we can,” Sterling Police Chief Alex Chavira said. “You have to think like a bad guy and try to mitigate potential problems."