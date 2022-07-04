College academic honors for students from Sauk Valley

Here is a list of college achievements for students from the Sauk Valley area.
Illinois State University
Spring 2022 commencement
Dixon: Ackert, Molly – Bachelor of Science; Dallas, Joshua – Bachelor of Science; Garcia, Turner – Bachelor of Science; Gutierrez, Madilyn – Bachelor of Science; Wedekind, Lukas – Bachelor of Science
Amboy: Schafer, Nicolas – Bachelor of Science
Rock Falls: Bonnell, Cody – Bachelor of Science; LeFevre, Madeline – Bachelor of Science
Sterling: Garriott, Sydnie – Bachelor of Science in Education; Gearing, Carter – Bachelor of Science; Halverson, Chloe – Bachelor of Science in Education; Kenney, Kassidy – Bachelor of Science in Education; Reese, Kaitlin – Bachelor of Science in Education; Thompson, Tanner – Bachelor of Arts
Deer Grove: Cooney, Michelle – Bachelor of Science
Morrison: Brown, Hanna – Bachelor of Science; Connelly, Dannica – Bachelor of Science; Heusinkveld, Randi – Bachelor of Science; Steines, Madison – Bachelor of Science
Prophetstown: Taylor, Jaden – Bachelor of Science
Savanna: Sedivy, Jena – Bachelor of Science in Education
Shannon: Schaul, Taylor – Doctor of Audiology
Byron: Frisch, Lacey – Bachelor of Science
Chana: Roos, John – Bachelor of Science
Lindenwood: Isley, Callianne – Bachelor of Science
Oregon: Montavon, Bailey – Bachelor of Science
Kingston: Thurlby, Hailey – Bachelor of Science
Rochelle: Hacaga, Theadora – Bachelor of Social Work; Keilman, Karly – Bachelor of Science in Nursing
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Spring 2022 dean’s list
Lanark: Gabrielle Snyder
Spring 2022 honor roll
Oregon: Grace Kultgen
Stillman Valley: Nolan Swenson
Wartburg College
2022 winter/May term dean’s list
Oregon: Halley Holm
Polo: Tucker Mumford
Heidelberg University
Spring 2022 dean’s list
Amboy: Avery Shaw
University of Iowa
Spring 2022 commencement
Sterling: Gage Anderson, Master of Science
Franklin Grove: Cristina Boyd, Bachelor of Arts in Interdepartmental Studies
Polo: Brodie Cromer, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies
Milledgeville: Samantha DeGraff, Certificate in Innovation
Polo: Austin Dollmeyer, Doctor of Pharmacy
Sterling: Brooklynn Freas, Bachelor of Science in Human Physiology
Dixon: Jennifer Schrauth, Juris Doctor
Dixon: David Whitcombe, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management
University of Iowa
Spring 2022 dean’s list
Ohio: Brianna Blaine
Sterling: Allie Foster, Brooklynn Freas, Grace Sandrock
Amboy: Savannah Ikens
Walnut: Malorie Kindred
Oregon: Chloe Klein
Rochelle: Sofia Lenkaitis
Rock Falls: Meagan Moore
Chana: Ashley Rhodes
Ashton: Luke Warner
Dixon: David Whitcombe
Elmhurst University
Spring 2022 dean’s list
Rock Falls: Javier De la Torre, Loretta Lim
Sterling: Caleb Heal
Dixon: Eaden Hvarre, Grace Wadsworth
Aurora University
Spring 2022 dean’s list
Byron: Alivia Bradford, Katelyn Byerley, Ethan Grebener
Davis Junction: Maria Lampson
Dixon: Ashley Gonzales, Michelle Halgren, Madalynn Wolfley
Franklin Grove: Madelyn Cochran
Fulton: Andrew Schrader
Morrison: Taylor Schauff
Oregon: Breanna Dehaan
Rochelle: Clarissa Dodillet, Justin Julian, Kelsey Thompson
Rock Falls: Tanja Babel, Brayden Everly, Karli Fischbach, Kylie Fischbach, Kody Velazquez
Sterling: Rainbow Allen, Sierra Sotelo, Jessica White
Upper Iowa University
Spring 2022 dean’s list
Fulton: Kearston Norman
Marquette University
Spring 2022 commencement
Byron: Jonathon Silvers, Bachelor of Science in Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Prophetstown: Dena Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences
Rochelle: Emma Mehrings, Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Marquette University
Spring 2022 dean’s list
Byron: Shayden Harvey, Jonathon Silvers
Dixon: Ethan Sherman
Prophetstown: Dena Johnson
Rochelle: Emma Mehrings, Ayah Sbeih, Abby Tilton
Sterling: Sarah Kuhns
Kansas State University
Spring 2022 honors
Dixon: Molly Biggs
Iowa State University
Growmark Foundation scholarship
Lanark: Delana Erbsen, Dairy Science
Black Hawk College-East Campus
Spring 2022 associate degree honors
Summa cum laude
Rock Falls: Emma Frank, Spencer Schutz
Magna cum laude
Erie: Brooke Chandler
Black Hawk College-Moline Campus
Spring 2022 associated degree honors
Summa cum laude
Fenton: Alissa Decker
Cum laude
Albany: Lynette Foree
Fulton: Katelyn Shepard
Morrison: Kendra Zuidema
Polo: Jessica Carr
Sterling: Becca Holloway