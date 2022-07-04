College academic honors for students from Sauk Valley

Here is a list of college achievements for students from the Sauk Valley area.

Illinois State University

Spring 2022 commencement

Dixon: Ackert, Molly – Bachelor of Science; Dallas, Joshua – Bachelor of Science; Garcia, Turner – Bachelor of Science; Gutierrez, Madilyn – Bachelor of Science; Wedekind, Lukas – Bachelor of Science

Amboy: Schafer, Nicolas – Bachelor of Science

Rock Falls: Bonnell, Cody – Bachelor of Science; LeFevre, Madeline – Bachelor of Science

Sterling: Garriott, Sydnie – Bachelor of Science in Education; Gearing, Carter – Bachelor of Science; Halverson, Chloe – Bachelor of Science in Education; Kenney, Kassidy – Bachelor of Science in Education; Reese, Kaitlin – Bachelor of Science in Education; Thompson, Tanner – Bachelor of Arts

Deer Grove: Cooney, Michelle – Bachelor of Science

Morrison: Brown, Hanna – Bachelor of Science; Connelly, Dannica – Bachelor of Science; Heusinkveld, Randi – Bachelor of Science; Steines, Madison – Bachelor of Science

Prophetstown: Taylor, Jaden – Bachelor of Science

Savanna: Sedivy, Jena – Bachelor of Science in Education

Shannon: Schaul, Taylor – Doctor of Audiology

Byron: Frisch, Lacey – Bachelor of Science

Chana: Roos, John – Bachelor of Science

Lindenwood: Isley, Callianne – Bachelor of Science

Oregon: Montavon, Bailey – Bachelor of Science

Kingston: Thurlby, Hailey – Bachelor of Science

Rochelle: Hacaga, Theadora – Bachelor of Social Work; Keilman, Karly – Bachelor of Science in Nursing

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Spring 2022 dean’s list

Lanark: Gabrielle Snyder

Spring 2022 honor roll

Oregon: Grace Kultgen

Stillman Valley: Nolan Swenson

Wartburg College

2022 winter/May term dean’s list

Oregon: Halley Holm

Polo: Tucker Mumford

Heidelberg University

Spring 2022 dean’s list

Amboy: Avery Shaw

University of Iowa

Spring 2022 commencement

Sterling: Gage Anderson, Master of Science

Franklin Grove: Cristina Boyd, Bachelor of Arts in Interdepartmental Studies

Polo: Brodie Cromer, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies

Milledgeville: Samantha DeGraff, Certificate in Innovation

Polo: Austin Dollmeyer, Doctor of Pharmacy

Sterling: Brooklynn Freas, Bachelor of Science in Human Physiology

Dixon: Jennifer Schrauth, Juris Doctor

Dixon: David Whitcombe, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management

University of Iowa

Spring 2022 dean’s list

Ohio: Brianna Blaine

Sterling: Allie Foster, Brooklynn Freas, Grace Sandrock

Amboy: Savannah Ikens

Walnut: Malorie Kindred

Oregon: Chloe Klein

Rochelle: Sofia Lenkaitis

Rock Falls: Meagan Moore

Chana: Ashley Rhodes

Ashton: Luke Warner

Dixon: David Whitcombe

Elmhurst University

Spring 2022 dean’s list

Rock Falls: Javier De la Torre, Loretta Lim

Sterling: Caleb Heal

Dixon: Eaden Hvarre, Grace Wadsworth

Aurora University

Spring 2022 dean’s list

Byron: Alivia Bradford, Katelyn Byerley, Ethan Grebener

Davis Junction: Maria Lampson

Dixon: Ashley Gonzales, Michelle Halgren, Madalynn Wolfley

Franklin Grove: Madelyn Cochran

Fulton: Andrew Schrader

Morrison: Taylor Schauff

Oregon: Breanna Dehaan

Rochelle: Clarissa Dodillet, Justin Julian, Kelsey Thompson

Rock Falls: Tanja Babel, Brayden Everly, Karli Fischbach, Kylie Fischbach, Kody Velazquez

Sterling: Rainbow Allen, Sierra Sotelo, Jessica White

Upper Iowa University

Spring 2022 dean’s list

Fulton: Kearston Norman

Marquette University

Spring 2022 commencement

Byron: Jonathon Silvers, Bachelor of Science in Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Prophetstown: Dena Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences

Rochelle: Emma Mehrings, Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Marquette University

Spring 2022 dean’s list

Byron: Shayden Harvey, Jonathon Silvers

Dixon: Ethan Sherman

Prophetstown: Dena Johnson

Rochelle: Emma Mehrings, Ayah Sbeih, Abby Tilton

Sterling: Sarah Kuhns

Kansas State University

Spring 2022 honors

Dixon: Molly Biggs

Iowa State University

Growmark Foundation scholarship

Lanark: Delana Erbsen, Dairy Science

Black Hawk College-East Campus

Spring 2022 associate degree honors

Summa cum laude

Rock Falls: Emma Frank, Spencer Schutz

Magna cum laude

Erie: Brooke Chandler

Black Hawk College-Moline Campus

Spring 2022 associated degree honors

Summa cum laude

Fenton: Alissa Decker

Cum laude

Albany: Lynette Foree

Fulton: Katelyn Shepard

Morrison: Kendra Zuidema

Polo: Jessica Carr

Sterling: Becca Holloway