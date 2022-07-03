Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties June 17-24

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Jeanette M. and Melvin L. Larson II to Felipe D. Gutierrez, 28383 Thome Road, Rock Falls, $160,000.

⋅ Tyler and Kaylee Renkes to Ellen Shepler, 211 Pheasant Ridge Drive, Albany, $225,000.

⋅ Ann M. Chamberlain and Laura M. Burkholder to Walter C. Arthurs, 802 Jackson St., Prophetstown, $35,000.

⋅ Adrian Brittany Considine to Nelson Properties LLC, 401 E. Sixth St., Rock Falls, $128,000.

⋅ Ernesto and Mary Kay Hernandez Family Trust to Shawn Devaraj, 1402 Eighth Ave., Sterling, $125,000.

⋅ Mary Helen Wade to Illinois Department of Transportation, three parcels on Freeport Road, Sterling, $4,730.

⋅ Jody L. Besse to Randl J. and Julie M. Besse, one parcel on Sand Road and one on Interstate 88, Erie, $6,000.

⋅ David and Joann Jackley to Bobby G. Tribble III, 2013 Chestnut Ave., Sterling, $50,000.

⋅ Douglas A. and Nancy A. Nelson to CPR Maintenance LLC, 206 Ave D, Rock Falls, $40,000.

⋅ Brandon J. Campbell to Derrick Beck, 1301 14th Ave., Sterling, $155,900.

⋅ Marjorie Greer Estate, Marcia Henderson, Deborah K. Goodwin and Stanley H., Clifton Dale and Joseph W. Greer Jr. to Joseph Creekmore, 2702 Yeoward St., Rock Falls, $60,000.

⋅ Ronald P. Buck Estate and David Buck to Maximillian J. McClelland, 208 Elm St., Prophetstown, $73,000.

⋅ Douglas E. and Sally A. Furr to Xdream Investments LLC and McEmpire Enterprises LLC, 600 and 602 W. Fifth St., Rock Falls, $240,000.

⋅ William Aberle to Ruben Tapia Plata, 315 W. Second St., Rock Falls, $35,000.

⋅ Michael and Kathleen A. Barsema to Sam and April Stuart, 19011 Elston Road, Fulton, $5,000.

⋅ Caleb Michael and Jordan Fuller to Anthany Steven Sigel, 902 13th St., Fulton, $173,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Henry E. and Mary S. Borntreger to Union Grove Amish Cemetery Association, 9788 Union Grove Road, Morrison, $0.

⋅ David H. and Ladonna S. Witmer to Johanna T. Baldwin, 21275 Buell Road, Sterling, $10.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Vivian K. Steele Family Trust, Robert C. Barth, trustee, to Andrew Reutzel, 510 E. First St., Lyndon, $72,000.

⋅ Warren D. and Marcia J. Pruis to Grandview LLC, 12890 Grandview Drive, Morrison, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Scott W. Johnson to Rowen W. Derksen and Linda B. Kirkland, 1839 Robbins Road, Franklin Grove, $110,000.

⋅ Debra C. Drengenberg to Kenneth P. Baker, Maurice A. Wright and Robert A. Foster, 507 E. Everett St., Dixon, $437,000.

⋅ Lois A. Bollman to Daniel Huene, 1213 W. Seventh St., Dixon, $40,000.

⋅ Jason and Tammy Norman to Janelle Delhotal, 310 E. Wasson Road, Amboy, $189,000.

⋅ Pam R. Dahle, Sylvia Galloway and Jeffrey G. Parker to Jeremiah J. Parker, 1853 Shaw Road, Amboy, $60,000.

⋅ Trirong Properties LLC to Cadre Solutions LLC and Donald Hatton, 216 W. First St., Dixon, $240,000.

⋅ Richard J. Bushman to Kerri D. Umhoefer, 112 Logan Ave., Dixon, $42,000.

⋅ Scott and Katie Luther to Jose R. Moreno, block 4, lot 210, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $25,000.

⋅ Ariel and Adriana Delao, also De La O, to Dariusz Sikorski and Marzena Katarzyna Szczygiel-Sikorski, block 2, lot 105, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,400.

⋅ Jerome Edward Johnson, Michelle Gilmore and Jessica and Chantel King to Jerome Edward Johnson, block 26, lot 74, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Elizabeth and Todd Rohl to Avelino Acevedo Perez and Maria E. Camacho, block 13, lot 131, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $28,500.

⋅ Laura M. Dolbeer to Anthony S. Cuffan, block 29, lots 228-229, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $27,000.

⋅ Pamela Edmonds to Joshua Ray Hensley and Jennifer Kay Stone-Hensley, block 5, lot 179, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $19,000.

⋅ Edwin A. Greenwald to Shirley A. Proffitt, block 27, lot 83, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,000.

⋅ Amelia Martinez, Antonio Reyes and Andrea Carrasco to Shannon L. and Christopher Elsworth, block 5, lot 316, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,500.

⋅ Marzena I. Pyszniak to Sandra I. and Charles Nathan Byrd III, block 4, lot 210, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $10,500.

⋅ Adriane E. James to Bradley Talbert, 804 Paddock Ave., Ashton, $160,000.

⋅ Corrine M. Torres to Brittany Blythe, 919 Douglas Ave., Dixon, $55,000.

⋅ Lawrence L. Bruckner to Kathryn L. Kierczynski, 390 N. East Ave., Amboy, $17,200.

⋅ Timothy Thompson to Jacqueline Harrington, 212 Harrington St., Paw Paw, $89,500.

⋅ Michael T. Johannsen to Joseph and Jennifer Campobasso, 141 Spring Road, Dixon, $33,000.

⋅ Dale and Jeanette Balder to Megan Jordan and David Lee Jones II, 2820 Chicago Road, Compton, $379,000.

⋅ Kevin Calderon to Cutis W. Keplinger, 624 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $142,000.

⋅ Joel D. and Jill L. Ilseman to Timothy Thompson, 2883 U.S. Route 30, Compton, $276,900.

⋅ Kurt M. and Andrea M. Summers to Jacob Donald and Emma Lytle, 1321 state Route 38, Franklin Grove, $328,000.

⋅ Jerad D. Grossman to Gabriel McGraw and Maria Grupp, 13 N. Jones Ave., Amboy, $94,500.

⋅ Brigitte M. Renkes, also Becker, to Shanda R. Jackson, 401 Prospect Ave., Dixon, $189,500.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Raimondi Ross to Derek and Katina Turner, block 12, lot 3, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $10,000.

⋅ Lincoln Avenue Church of God to Grace Point, 1620 Sauk Road, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Midwest District of the Christian and Missionary Alliance to Sauk Valley Community Church Inc., 498 state Route 2, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Hector Coronado and Terry Whittle to Raul and Yvette Avalos, block 9, lot 181, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ William J. Duitsman and Nancy D. Sprieser to Nancy D. Sprieser, 435 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Elaine I. Eich Zimmerman Trust, Brian D. and Sandra L. Eich, co-trustees, to Scott A. Schlesinger, 461 Hedge Road, Paw Paw, $0.

⋅ Deann L. Williams Family Trust, Deann L. and Harvey J. Williams, trustees, to Jared and Kelly Mills, 702 Heights Road, Dixon, $262,000.

Executors deed

⋅ Mark and Edward F. Rosenwinkel to Gary D. and Rhonda K. Brown, 3405 Dredge Road, Paw Paw, $200,510.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Albert Giannini and Jenna King to village of Stillman Valley, 9042 E. state Route 72, Stillman Valley, $0.

⋅ Jonathan P. and Anna L. Vandyck to Joshua Brandenburg and Lori Haenitsch, 600 and 602 Locust Lane, Dixon, $3,500.

⋅ The late Nancy J. Marceau by heirs to Joseph Harrison, 411 S. Locust Ave., Forreston, $128,000.

⋅ Jay D. Raymond to Terry L. Bunger, 132 Harvest Glenn Drive, Davis Junction, $195,900.

⋅ Austin E. and Natalie M. Schulte to Sara Mitchell, 100 Elliott Drive, Rochelle, $208,000.

⋅ Sara A. Mitchell to Clayton and Collette Smart, 627 N. 14th St., Rochelle, $146,000.

⋅ Seth L. Larsen to Donald J. Welch, 305 Rosalind Road, Rochelle, $120,000.

⋅ Aaron and Melissa Splear to Benjamin A. Schabacker, Skare Road, Rochelle, $240,000.

⋅ Nancy L. Adams and Jack D. Harding to Tyler J. Joyce and Tianna M. Calderon, 614 N. 11th St., Rochelle, $124,000.

⋅ Stanley E. and Nancy J. Elson and James F. and Merilyn D. May to Haywell LLC Residential Rentals, 526 N. Woolf Court, Rochelle, $65,000.

⋅ Sandra M. and David R. Wood to Melissa J. Yocum Swanson, 4375 S. Lowden Road, Oregon, $267,500.

⋅ Alojzy and Eva Czaplinski to Laura and Eric J. Rawls, 1363 N. state Route 251, Lindenwood, $192,000.

⋅ Federal National Mortgage Association to Annabel Soto and Michael J. Rice, 1051 N. Seventh St., Rochelle, $162,500.

⋅ Bonnie J. Moore to Jeffrey and Amanda Manna, 414 Hillcrest Ave., Rochelle, $118,000.

⋅ Larry K. and Aneda K. Ebert to Dylan R. Pitzer, 7196 S. Prairie Road, Ashton, $175,000.

⋅ Brian Young to Hueber LLC, 105 W. Depot St., Creston, $0.

⋅ Terrance L. Cores to Daniel C. Coutts and Alexis Kay Denton, 330 and 332 N. Wild Cherry Drive, Dixon, $179,900.

⋅ Hillis Rentals LLC to Petrovaa Nazareth Porter, 611 E. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $165,000.

⋅ Gregory D. and Christine L. Watson to Trevor M. and Brianna L. Kahl, one parcel in White Rock Township, $125,000.

⋅ The late Terry M. Fry by heirs to Virgil and Rosalie Toepfer, 6884 N. Holly Lane, Stillman Valley, $189,000.

⋅ Brian Jay Barnard to Stacy Litow, 1540 Joanne Trail, Byron, $28,000.

⋅ Pamela J. Watry to Toni Buys Homes LLC, 509 S. First Ave., Forreston, $55,100.

⋅ Central Illinois Investments LLC to Innovation Trust 1022, 7406 W. Lowell Park Road, Mt. Morris, $15,987.

⋅ Darrin J. and Jodi A. Flynn to 7G Properties LLC, 101 W. White Oak Road, Forreston, $66,500.

⋅ Kevin L. Mickley to Ana Serrano, 128 S. 11th St., Rochelle, $48,000.

⋅ Nichole Phillips to Isaac R. Quinonez, 916 N. Eighth St., Rochelle, $112,500.

⋅ Armelia C. Sullivan to Aaron R. and Caroline B. Roe, 3177 E. Ridgewood Court, Oregon, $375,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Eduardo Hernandez to Tara Poole, 507 W. 10th Ave., Rochelle, $8,700.

⋅ Jennifer Medley to Joseph and Dawn Somers, 17917 E. Lindenwood Road, Stillman Valley, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trust 7974, Chicago Title Land Trust Co., trustee, to Nathaniel Linboom and Kristine L. Griffin, 2282 S. Freeport Road, Polo, $159,000.

⋅ William and June Andrew Trust, John N. Andrew, trustee, to Carson W. Andrew, 602 S. Seventh St., Oregon, $78,000.

⋅ Elizabeth J. and Ag Kimbler Jr. Revocable Trust, Ag Kimbler Jr. and Julie E. Hewitt, trustees, to Alexander John and Michelle Marie Jenkins, 424 W. Second St., Stillman Valley, $175,000.

⋅ Judith A. Primrose Land Trust 1, Marvin Shabacker, trustee, to Isaura Martinez Mandijano and Leoncio Mejia, 5563 S. Greenland Drive, Rochelle, $210,000.

⋅ John R. and Norma E. Swanson Revocable Trust and John R. and Norma E. Swanson, John R. and Norma E. Swanson, trustees, to Mark J. and Joy L. Warner, three parcels in Marion Township, $0.

⋅ Hiscox Living Trust, Bruce L. and Brenda C. Hiscox, trustees, to BBTR1296, Carla K. Benesh, trustee, 2771 S. Brookes Island Road, Oregon, $108,025.

Deed in trust

⋅ David C. and Genese Wiehle Trust 101 and 102, David C. and Genese Wiehle, trustees, to Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trust 8002385314, 3182 N. River Road, Oregon, $150,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office