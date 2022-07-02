United Way of Lee County forms union with Ogle County to streamline operations

DIXON – The United Way of Lee County will be joining forces with Ogle County to expand its footprint and streamline operations.

The United Way of Lee County Board of Directors recently approved the union, with one of the main reasons being that the two counties share many of the same nonprofit partner agencies.

“Many of our local partner agencies and donor businesses cross lines into both counties,” UWLC Executive Director Amanda Wike said in a news release. “This change will allow a more streamlined donor experience as well as the opportunity to collaborate, benefiting both counties.”

Combined, the counties serve more than 50 programs in the area, and donors will have the option of specifying their donation for Lee or Ogle County.

“UWLC has successfully funded local nonprofit partner agencies throughout the years because of the area’s vibrant volunteer culture,” UWLC Board President Peter Shaw said. “We are excited to foster similar opportunities for those who live and work in Ogle County, for those who want to help these vital programs improve the lives of their neighbors. We are proud of the work done in Lee County, and we know Ogle County deserves no less.”

United Way of Lee County’s mission is to unite people and resources to improve lives and build a stronger community. The organization’s annual programs include the Summer Eats free lunch program and the annual Day of Caring, during which volunteers help out across the community.

For more information or to find out how you can get involved in the UWLC campaign, contact Wike at awike@uwleeco.org.