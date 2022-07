STERLING – Children and faculty at Sterling-Rock Falls Child Care showed their pride for Independence Day by dressing in red, white and blue and waving to passing cars outside the facility Friday. At one time, the students took part in a parade, but the tradition changed in 2020 to a fence-line wave because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

