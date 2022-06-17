SVCC board chairman receives state recognition

DIXON - The chairman of the Sauk Valley Community College Board of Trustees was recently recognized for 25 years of service to a state organization promoting community colleges.

Sauk Board Chairman Bob Thompson recently received an award for his longtime service to the Illinois Community College Trustees Association.

“Bob is an extraordinary friend to the college,” Sauk President Dave Hellmich said. “He provides amazing leadership as the chair of the Board of Trustees and has been instrumental in shaping SVCC to be so successful in expanding access to quality higher education across the Sauk Valley region. He richly deserves this recognition.”

Thompson joined the SVCC Board in 1997. He resides in Dixon with his wife and children, where he practices law.

“Bob is an active member of the Sauk Valley area and a generous supporter of the community,” according to a college news release.

ICCTA presented Thompson with his award during the organization’s annual convention. The organization aims to support all public community college trustees through information exchange, training, and advocacy to assist them in effective leadership locally and statewide.