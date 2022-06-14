Cooling centers open across the Sauk Valley

The Lee County Health Department posted a list of cooling centers as the excessive heat warning was issued for the Sauk Valley as Tuesday temperatures reached into the mid 90s while the heat index made it feel like 110 degrees.

Offices of the Illinois Department of Human Services, located in Sterling and Oregon, were also open as cooling centers.

The forecast calls for high temps to continue. Wednesday’s temps are also expected the reach into the mid-90s. with a heat index of 104. Even after the heat wave subsides, Thursday’s high is expected to be 88 degrees.

“Heat-related fatalities can be prevented by taking precautions when temperatures rise,” said Alicia Tate-Nadeau, director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. “We ask all Illinoisans to take measures to safeguard their families and check in on friends and neighbors who may be vulnerable to extreme heat and humidity.”

People are asked to heed all warnings issued by local authorities, keep hydrating with water while avoiding alcohol and caffeinated beverages, and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothes. Seeking shade or air-conditioned shelters is advised, as is avoiding strenuous activities outside. The agency asks neighbors to check on each other, but especially older residents.

Here is a listing of cooling centers in Lee County, including their hours of operation:

Parkhurst Memorial Library, 3 S. Jefferson Ave., Amboy. 1-7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Mills and Petrie Memorial Library, 704 N. First St., Ashton. 1-6:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Dixon Public Library, 221 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Lee County Senior Citizens Center, 110 W. Second St., Dixon. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Franklin Grove Library, 112 S. Elm St., Franklin Grove. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Paw Paw Public Library, 362 Chicago Road, Paw Paw. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

IDHS office

The public offices of the state’s 120 Illinois Department of Human Services also serve as cooling centers. That includes the Family Community Resource Center, 2605 Woodlawn Road, Sterling and the Family Community Resource Center, 1001 Pines Road, Oregon.

Signs of heat exhaustion, heat stroke

The National Weather Service warned that people to be alert for the warning signs of heat exhaustion, which is feeling faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, cool and clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, a rapid or weak pulse or muscle craps. Signs of heat stroke are a throbbing headache, no perspiration, body temp above 103 degrees with red dry skin, nausea or vomiting, a rapid and strong pulse and losing consciousness.

A person suffering from heat exhaustion should be taken to a cool, air conditioned place, drink water if fully conscious, or take a cool shower or use a cold compress. In the case of heat stroke, call 9-1-1 immediately and try to lower the person’s body temperature until help arrives.



