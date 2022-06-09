Rural Polo man charged with possession of child pornography

POLO – A 25-year-old rural Polo man was arrested Tuesday after a search of his home turned up evidence of child pornography, the Illinois State Police said in a news release.
Nicholas E. Duitsman is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography, which carries 3 to 7 years in prison on each count.
Duitsman posted $5,000 of his $50,000 bond on Wednesday, and has an initial appearance July 1 in Ogle County Court.
The ISP Division of Criminal Investigation made the arrest as part of an ongoing investigation involving child pornography, the release said.