June 09, 2022
Shaw Local
Rural Polo man charged with possession of child pornography

By Kathleen A. Schultz
Nicholas E. Duitsman

Nicholas E. Duitsman (Illinois State Police)

POLO – A 25-year-old rural Polo man was arrested Tuesday after a search of his home turned up evidence of child pornography, the Illinois State Police said in a news release.

Nicholas E. Duitsman is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography, which carries 3 to 7 years in prison on each count.

Duitsman posted $5,000 of his $50,000 bond on Wednesday, and has an initial appearance July 1 in Ogle County Court.

The ISP Division of Criminal Investigation made the arrest as part of an ongoing investigation involving child pornography, the release said.



Kathleen Schultz

Kathleen A. Schultz

Kathleen Schultz is a Sterling native with 40 years of reporting and editing experience in Arizona, California, Montana and Illinois.