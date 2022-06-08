Dixon man facing sexual abuse of a child charges in Whiteside County

MORRISON – A 33-year-old Dixon man pleaded not guilty in Whiteside County Court to three counts of molesting a then-11-year-old girl.
Lloyd R. Hernandez Jr. is in jail on $100,000 bond, charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 13, which is punishable by 3 yo 7 years in prison, with no possibility of probation.
According to court records, Hernandez touched the child sexually three times, sometime between Feb. 4 and 5, 2020.
He was charged July 16, 2020, and pleaded not guilty on March 21, after being granted time to find and hire an attorney. He is represented by Paul Whitcombe of Dixon, and has a pretrial hearing June 29.
Hernandez was convicted of three counts of burglary in 2008, and given four years’ probation, and of aggravated battery in 2011, for which he was sentenced to 2 years, both cases in Whiteside County.