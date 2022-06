LYNDON — The 31st Lyndon Car Show will be Sunday at Richmond Park.

Registration for participants will be from 8 – 11 a.m., with a day-of-show entry fee of $15. Awards will start at 1 p.m. with trophies given for first and second place in each class. Best of show awards will be made for original and modified cars.

Fundraisers going on at the show include a pancake breakfast by the Lyndon Fire Deptment at the station and a Boy Scouts food stand in the park.