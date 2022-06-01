Rock Falls, Milledgeville receive infrastructure grants from state

CHICAGO — Rock Falls and Milledgeville will be getting grants to to help pay for infrastructure projects, Gov. JB Pritzker announced on Tuesday.

Rock Falls is getting one of the largest investments — $2 million for road construction — while Milledgeville will receive $600,000 to improve sanitary sewers.

“Every corner of Illinois deserves 21st century infrastructure – and Rebuild Illinois is the largest ever effort to get us there,” said Gov. JB Pritzker in making the announcement with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

This funding is made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure Capital Program. According to a news release, $50.7 million in infrastructure grants will be awarded to 34 communities. Matching commitments will add another $72.1 million to this round of improvements.

To date, the DCEO infrastructure portion of Rebuild Illinois has awarded $105 million in investments for 74 projects.

Thing brings Rebuild Illinois’ investment to $3.3 billion in grants and and renewal projects.

“Modernizing major throughways that underpin our status at the nation’s transportation hub is critical work, but so, too, is making the lives of working families easier,” Pritzker added.

In separate comments Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton and DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia both said these projects will provide economic lift by creating jobs in those locales.

House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch said: “Most importantly, we’re doing it all through the lens of equity so we can ensure our communities that have suffered from systemic disinvestment have the opportunity to grow and prosper along with the rest of Illinois.”

The grants range from $343,000 to $2 million in funding, with an average grant award of nearly $1.5 million. Most of the grants will go toward road and bridge repair. Some utilities and water treatment will receive capital upgrades. Some will address the need for accessibility upgrades required by the American with Disabilities Act.

In nearby Bureau County, Spring Valley is getting $343,292 for sewer improvements, and Tiskilwa is getting $1.1 million to replace four bridges. Stephenson County is getting $1.25 million for road reconstruction.