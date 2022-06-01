Business update: Sterling’s Barkery, a place for pups

A new option for dog owners looking to board their pets is coming to the area later this summer. The Barkery, located at 25689 West Science Ridge Road, Sterling is set to open in late June or early July.
The Barkery houses 14 luxury suites for boarding and features a membership option to the Bark Room, an indoor playground, and space for socialization for dogs and their owners.
“I want it to be a second home for dogs and a gathering space for people,” said The Barkery owner Deb Proctor.
The Bark Room will be open all year long and includes conditioning and balance equipment from Fit Paws. In addition, agility jumps and tunnels for floor work and obedience training equipment will be available to members.
Boarded dogs can sign up for a refresher course on manners and control. Proctor hopes to add a puppy preschool in the future. Daycare will not be available immediately, but it is coming.
Proctor hopes to bring the community together through their love of animals and encourages owners to bring their dogs out and make some new friends.
