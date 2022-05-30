Sauk Valley honors the fallen on Memorial Day

Staff Sgt. Luke Moritz, a decorated member of the Illinois National Guard, was the keynote speaker in Sterling. He reminded the crowd that every soldier is a person and that Memorial Day is about honoring and remembering those who gave their lives for others.

“There’s a difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day. Memorial Day is not about how we served in its capacity. It’s about the ones that didn’t make it back,” said Moritz.

Staff Sgt. Luke Moritz reads a poem to honor fallen warriors on Monday at Grandon Civic Center in Sterling. Joining Moritz on the Dias were Michael Wolber and Janice Francis. (Brandon Clark for Sauk Valley Medai)

“I feel really honored to come out here and talk about it because I’ve lost friends. So, it’s a tough but good day,” Moritz said.

Communities across the Sauk Valley observed the Memorial Day. Traditions differ by location, but recognition of those whose devotion to the nation required the sacrifice of their lives was a common thread.

Flowers to honor sailors were scattered upon the water near Dixon’s riverfront Heritage Square, followed by processions to two city cemeteries. In Rock Falls, a rifle salute was conducted at the lower dam of the Rock River. There was a parade in Morrison and the opening of the town’s Legion post. In Amboy, there was the annual reading of the President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. In Polo, a ceremony at the tomb of its Unknown Soldier. Erie’s observation concluded with a town picnic.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 American Legion Post 12 representatives Jim Devine (left), Mike Barney, Dwight Moss and Dave Devine lead a ceremonial wreath laying at the Dixon riverfront Monday, May 30, 2022 to honor the sailors who died at sea. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

In Sterling, members of American Legion Post 296 hosted the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Grandon Civic Center on Monday. The morning was marked by cool breezes and sunshine.

A musical tribute, recorded by the Sterling Municipal Band, was played to honor each of the military branches. It was a tearful moment for many. “It was absolutely amazing. I loved how they recognized our veterans,” said Sterling resident Brian Eade.

Finance Officer for Post 296, Michael Wolber, conducted the opening prayer and expressing his gratitude to for the large turnout.

“It’s enjoyable to see the people come out. It’s a special day,” Wolber said. “They have no idea how much this means to us,” said Wolber.

Jenica Francis, recipient of the Sterling American Legion Outstanding Citizen Award, spoke of her appreciation for the men and women who sacrificed their lives.

“I was so excited that I was invited back. It is such an honor, and it’s amazing, being among people who have done so much for me and the country itself,” said Francis.

Karen Cowley of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit, escorted by a member of the Color Guard, laid a wreath at the base of the Grandon Civic Center statue to honor those who served and died. This was followed by a three-volley-salute and the traditional playing of taps.

A member of the Sterling Legion Post 296 color guard escorts Karen Cowley as she walks to lay a wreath to honor fallen soldiers during Memorial Day services on Monday at Grandon Civic Center in Sterling. (Brandon Clark for Sauk Valley Media)

“I thought it was good. I liked how they did the rifle salute at the end,” said Micah Peterson.

Chaplain for Post 296, Gordon Harris, read the closing benediction, asking for protection for those still serving overseas and reminding those in the crowd that the freedom is richly purchased: It comes at the cost of lives, and the living must remember their sacrifices, he said.

“Memorial Day honors all my brothers that I lost when I was in Vietnam and all those before them, and all those that have lost their lives now. Just to remember them and the sacrifices that they made for this country. I hope all Americans realize the sacrifices American men and women have made for this country,” Harris said.