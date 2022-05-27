Polo crash victim still in critical condition

POLO – A Polo man who suffered multiple broken bones and internal injuries in a head-on collision May 19 remained in critical condition Friday at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

Fundraisers are ongoing for Thomas “Tommy” Knipple, 31, who was injured around 7:45 a.m. in the 13000 block of Milledgeville Road when his pickup was struck by an oncoming SUV driven by Timothy M. Alba, 37, of Sterling, that crossed the center line.

Alba died at the scene.

According to a GoFundMe page Facebook updates, Knipple’s sixth and seventh surgeries were postponed until he improves.

Knipple is the husband of Anna Knipple and the son of Edie and Gary Knipple of Polo.

Go to https://tinyurl.com/2t926pe2 to donate and for updates. Money raised will help pay medical expenses.

Other fundraisers are being created. Find Anna - Point Knipple on Facebook for details.