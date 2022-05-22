Fundraisers available for Polo man critically injured in head-on collision Thursday

POLO – Fundraisers are ongoing for a Polo man who suffered multiple broken bones and internal injuries in a head-on collision Thursday.

Thomas “Tommy” Knipple, 31, still was listed in critical condition Sunday at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, a hospital spokeswoman said Sunday.

According to a GoFundMe page created by family friend Joshua Shirley, and Facebook updates from other friends and family members, Knipple was undergoing his fifth surgery Sunday.

He is the husband of Anna Knipple and the son of Edie and Gary Knipple of Polo.

Go to https://tinyurl.com/2t926pe2 to donate and for updates. Money raised will help pay Knipple’s medical expenses.

In addition, Trisheena Sturtz is selling #KinppleStrong decals, $10 each. Find her on Facebook for details.

Knipple was injured around 7:45 a.m. in the 13000 block of Milledgeville Road, when his pickup was struck by an oncoming SUV driven by Timothy M. Alba, 37, of Sterling, that crossed the center line.

Alba was killed in the collision.

Although no illegal activity is suspected, as a matter of course, an autopsy was conducted, said Lt. James Messer of the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

Results likely won’t be available for six to eight weeks.



