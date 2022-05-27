Lanark man, 22, injured a week ago in crash still in critical condition

LANARK – A Lanark man injured a nearly week ago when his pickup overturned remained in critical condition Friday at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.

Jared Dickman, 22, was westbound on U.S. Route 52 east of Center Drive around 10:14 p.m.May 28 when the truck left the road and went into the south ditch, overturning and throwing him from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt, Illinois State Police said.

Dickman is the son of Connan and Tina Dickman. Donations to help with medical and other expenses can be can be sent to or dropped off at Exchange State Bank, 126 N. Broad St., Lanark, IL 61046. Include “Jared Dickman fundraiser” in the check’s memo line.

In addition, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up. Click on tinyurl.com/yc64xcbt or find The Dickman Family Fundraiser at www.gofundme.com to donate.



