Dixon police ID Ashton man killed Thursday in crash

DIXON – The man killed Thursday morning when his car hit at tree in the 1100 block of Franklin Grove Road was Terry M. Strege, 65, of Ashton, Dixon Police Deputy Chief Clay Whelan said.
His father, James Strege, 85, also of Ashton, who was the sole passenger in the car, was in critical condition Friday at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
Strege was eastbound around 10:42 a.m. when his car left the road on the the south side and struck the tree. Both men were extricated and taken to KSB Hospital, where Strege was pronounced dead, police said in a news release Thursday.
His father, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown to Rockford, Whelan said.
As is procedure, an autopsy is planned, he said.
The investigation continues.
Strege was misidentified in the news release as being from Franklin Grove.