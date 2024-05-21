Morrison Fire Department breakfast serves over 1,000

MORRISON — The Morrison Fire Department hosted its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser Sunday at the station, where firefighters served over 1,000 people.

The department’s firetrucks were parked in a nearby parking lot so the department could host crowds of hungry community members eager to donate to the cause. The goal for the day’s event was to serve a thousand people, and Joe Bielema, a firefighter with over 40 years of service to the department, said “If you hear the fire alarm whistle, we made a thousand.”

The department’s Facebook page on Monday indicated 1,208 people had been served.

The annual pancake fundraiser is a tradition that goes back to 1999. The department back then needed to borrow thermal-gas griddles from Albany and Fulton. As time went on, the fundraiser grew in popularity. The department eventually needed to invest in griddles of its own and even made a pancake griddle within the station. Nowadays, the fundraiser is run by a committee of four that rotates every year.

Fundraisers like the pancake breakfast and the pork chop drive-thru contribute to paying for the station’s equipment needs. Using the funds from last year’s breakfast, the department was able to purchase new Scott Air-Paks to replace outdated ones. The department also received the Compeer financial grant to cover the majority of costs for a new battery-operated fan.