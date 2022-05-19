Sterling High School April Student of the Month: Emma Wilson

Emma Wilson, 18, of Sterling is one of Sterling High School’s April Students of the Month. She is the daughter of Craig and Beth Wilson and has a sister, Brooke.

Favorite class: Math 122. I really enjoy the topics and how Mark Jackson teaches them.

Least-favorite class: Geometry. I really struggled to grasp the content.

Favorite teacher: Stephen Johnson. I luckily had him for three classes and he was always able to make learning fun.

High school activities in which you participated: Football cheer, basketball cheer, competition cheer, track and field, Student Council, and National Honor Society.

Other activities in which you participated: I am a member of the Sauk Valley Relay for Life planning committee. I am co-chairman for the on-site activities and run the Instagram account.

Do you have a job? I work at Allied-Locke Industries in Dixon. I enjoy the fact that it allows me to gain work experience in an office.

How would you describe your group of friends? Quite calm. We often enjoy playing games or watching movies.

What will you do after high school? I will attend Illinois State University and major in early childhood education.

What is one thing you learned in high school you think you never will use? I learned how to make lasagna in one of my foods classes. I don’t think I’ll make one again!

What is one thing about your school you would change? I would have school start later. Even just having an extra 45 minutes in the morning would be great.

What’s a class you wish you could add? I think that more options for physical education would be great for students that aren’t in sports. Having activities other than traditional gym class units may make exercise more fun for some students.

What is the key to being a successful high school student? I think motivation is key.

What do you do for fun? I have taken dance classes since I was very young. I’ve learned many styles, but I currently do Irish, Scottish, and clogging.

What is one thing in your life you think you couldn’t do without? Apple Music. It keeps me entertained on long road trips and while I do homework.

What kind of music are you listening to? I love listening to soundtracks from my favorite shows and movies.

What scares you? I’m honestly a little scared of butterflies.

If you could try any job for a day, what would it be? I would love to be a pharmacist. It was a potential career that I had considered for a while.

If you could could go anywhere for free, where would you go? I would go to England. There are many sights that I would love to see.

What’s your favorite childhood memory? Performing in Disney with my dance studio.

What’s the best way to cheer you up? Either eating ice cream or watching my favorite shows.

What’s you life’s philosophy? In the words of Harry Styles, “Treat people with kindness.”

Favorite number: 78

Favorite app: Netflix

Favorite food: Pickle wraps

Favorite musical artist: Harry Styles

Favorite movie: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Favorite TV show: “Heartstopper "

Favorite pro sports team: Chicago Cubs