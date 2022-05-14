Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ David M. and Sharon L. Durling to Randi J. and Julie M. Besse, one parcel on Wilder Road, Erie, $85,000.

⋅ Hugh R. Nelson Estate and Todd A. Randy J., and Danny L. Nelson to Randy J. and Dana Nelson, 1 Genesee Court, Morrison, $204,000.

⋅ Lauren N. and Adam J. Becker to Logan D. Housenga, 605 W. First St., Lyndon, $80,000.

⋅ Frank A. and Kristina M. Hosticka to Shaun Milnes, 1884 Banks Road, Erie, $85,000.

⋅ Jason and Christina Howell to Rogaciana Aragon Sanchez and Antonio Santiago Pucheta, 1005 Second Ave., Sterling, $115,000.

⋅ Jestun Gatz to Eileen A. Ortiz, 1400 Ave L, Sterling, $33,000.

⋅ Got Realty LLC to Emily R. Kitsmiller, 1518 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $115,000.

⋅ Carlos Lorenzy to Duaine E. and Debra L. Rote, 706 W. First St., Lyndon, $57,000.

⋅ Grant and Denise Snow to Robert Lockwood, 106 W. Second St., Rock Falls, $120,000.

⋅ Lou Ann Kolb to Nicole R. Castaneda, 229 W. 13th St., Rock Falls, $83,000.

⋅ Monty R. and Austin Hey and Marty L. Egert to Veronica Zaragoza, 612 Third Ave., Sterling, $79,500.

⋅ JMS Land Development to Larry W. and Margaret Ebersohl, 1216 Cardinal St., Rock Falls, $228,500.

⋅ Arnold W. and Charlotte A. Frank to Benjamin L. and Jeanne M. Frank, 505 Adams St., Prophetstown, $31,000.

⋅ Amy L. Eifel, formerly Johnson, to Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Living Trust, three parcels on Hill and Wilmot Roads, Erie, $573,500.

⋅ Dorothy K. and Edwin P. Bielema, Linda S. Merema, Kathy J. Hofman, Jim L. Bielema and Beth A. Wiersema to Bruno and Peggy Chesher, 1018 16th Ave., Fulton and two parcels in Fulton Township, $0.

⋅ Ginger G. Blasdell to Ryan Allen and Victoria Noel Blasdell, 10909 Fenton Road, Morrison, $97,000.

⋅ Rick Brown to United States, 1201 N. Fourth St., Fulton, $142,000.

⋅ Franklin E. DeHaan Living Trust to Riverside MHP LLC, 900 Regan Road, Rock Falls (Riverside Mobile Estates), $1.23 million.

⋅ Elwyn W. Rhode Estate and Nancy A. Wetzell to Sally L. Unterzuber, 406 N. Main St., Coleta, $0.

⋅ Castle 202011C to Kurt and Brian Properties LLC, 302 W. Fifth St., Sterling, $29,500.

⋅ Duwayne W. and Ellen J. Beck to John Booker, 18412 Wagon Wheel Lane, Sterling, $195,000.

⋅ Eric Anderson to Gregory Lane, 1717 Locust St., Sterling, $62,500.

⋅ Redeed LLC to Kurt and Brian Properties LLC, 910 W. 11th St., Sterling, $28,500.

⋅ Jeffrey D. and Tanya L. Steder to Stacy D. Tufte, 608 W. Ninth St., Sterling, $93,000.

⋅ Jodi Frederick to Andrea K. Mayes, 1010 Parkview Drive, Rock Falls, $270,000.

⋅ Reta J. and Theodore C. McKee to Nicholas J. and Rhonda McKee Alvarado, 311 E. Winfield St., Morrison, $10,000.

⋅ Debra and Maurice Brown to Joshua McCool, 824 15th Ave., Fulton, $70,000.

⋅ Brenda Sue Drury and Danny Ray Housenga to Mathew and Brooke E. Newman, 8710 Kenton Road, Morrison, $140,000.

⋅ Damien J. Ross to Joshua Plantz and Alexis Julius, 609 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $120,000.

⋅ Carolene Sterenberg to Nathaniel and Lindsey Davis, 5727 Garden Plain Road, Fulton, $110,000.

⋅ Gary W. and Monica C. Steen to Rhonda G. Martin, 603 Genesee Ave., Morrison, $58,000.

⋅ Michael A. and June E. Perrine to R&B of Rock Falls, Inc., 901 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls (formerly Mike’s Repair), $145,000.

⋅ Linda S. Retherford to Hannah M. Schultz, 407 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, $50,000.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Barbara J. Lovell to Kirk D. Folks, 4002 W. Lincolnway, Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Frank E. Simester Trust to Alexander L. Carney, 411 Third Ave., Rock Falls, $90,000.

⋅ Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick to Steven and Sarah Wiebenga, one parcel on Como Road, Sterling, $25,000.

⋅ Tichler Family Trust, Gary L. Tichler, trustee, to Melissa A. Bank Family Trust, two parcels on Crosby Road, Morrison, $350,000.

⋅ Tichler Family Trust, Gary L. Tichler, trustee, to Edward C. Vock, two parcels on Crosby Road, Morrison, $416,500.

⋅ Howard R. Nelson Living Trust, Douglas Nelson and Dolores Stralow, trustees, to Stone Rock LLC, 16255 Liberty St., Morrison (formerly USDA/Farm Service Agency), $165,000.

⋅ H. Kent and Jane L. Huisingh Joint Living Trust to Dean L. Huisingh Trust, two parcels on Elston Road, Fulton, $400,000.

⋅ Eugene and Florence B. Bush Trust, Susan K. Griffith, trustee, to Carolene R., David J., and Jonathan P. Sterenberg, Barbara L. King and Amy E. Bateman, 744 Milnes Drive, Morrison, $145,000.

Executor’s deed

⋅ Florene Rae Shaw Estate to Terry G. Gibbs, 1511 Ave K, Sterling, $58,000.

Deeds

⋅ Rose Marie Huston Estate to Robert Turner, 314 E. Ninth St., Rock Falls, $10,000.

⋅ Michelle L. Phelps to Wesley Dean Anderson, 208 E. Second St., Prophetstown, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Lillian Harris to Jose Ramon Sepulveda and Heidi L. Thompson, block 15, lot 161 Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $23,000.

⋅ William and Iris D. Ramirez to Kara E. and Christopher H. Eckhardt, block 17, lot 13, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

⋅ Stephen Balluff and Lawrence Pasciak to Carlos Serrano, block 4, lot 99, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

⋅ Amanda R. and John A. Ditty Jr. to Gerardo Cisneros and Marisol Guzman, block 27, lot 33, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $25,000.

⋅ Elizabeth and Robert Kozak Jr. to Thomas Dean and Beth Sandra Armstrong, block 5, lots 190-191, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $27,000.

⋅ Peter M. Ferraro to Milton J. and Mary J. Claffy, block 7, lot 97, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,000.

⋅ John Carrillo to Gilbert Gonzales Jr. and Gina M. Jagodzinski, block 29, lot 139, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,000.

⋅ Marion D. and Tracy L. Newberry to Paul A. and Michelle L. Gustafson, block 23, lot 183, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,000.

⋅ Stephen L. Hart, Susan A. Morrison and Betty J. Franks to Stephen L. Hart, 37 Carriage Hill Drive, Sterling, $152,250.

⋅ Katherine Bertling to David Bajic, 517 Van Buren Ave., Dixon, $39,999.

⋅ Walgreen Co. to DS Dixon IL Landlord LLC, $4,895,495.

⋅ Lawrence A. and Stacy J. Barber to Zebulon D. Lappin, 827 Colony Road, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Mark D. and Jason P. Leffelman to Terri A. Leffelman, 323 May Road, Sublette, $1,236,556.

⋅ Preston Crisler to Patricia Cronister, 622 High St., Dixon, $104,500.

⋅ Tricia Humphreys, also Hendley, to Steven J. Wallace, 715 N. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $125,000.

⋅ Jerome W. Walczyk to Donald E. Dewaele, 227 Keigwin Road, Harmon, $90,000.

⋅ Bonni Lopez and Bonnie and John L. Taylor to Jason Helgesen and Tiffany Kniflin, 1353 County Line Road, Lee, $240,000.

⋅ Hunter M. Wright to Cody R. Kibble, 917 College Ave., Dixon, $125,000.

⋅ Moore Property Management LLC to Joshua Schoeffel, 136 S. Walnut St., Franklin Grove, $112,000.

⋅ Thomas Hesselink to Michael T. Koch, 325 W. Division St., Amboy, $5,000.

⋅ Walter F. and Janice M. Hudek to Daniel M. and Cindy A. Buhle, block 20, lot 10, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ David and Marcy Delille to Mark L. Kaspar, 1843 Quail Hollow Road, Steward, $70,000.

⋅ First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust, PHH Mortgage Corp. and Bank of New York Mellon, JP Morgan Chase Bank NA, trustee, to Eduardo and Angelica Perez, 303 E. First St., Sublette, $38,000.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Vicky R. Broos Trust, Vicky R, Broos, trustee, to Ryan L. and Rosa E. Smith, 441 Three Oak Circle, Dixon, $312,000.

⋅ Ruth M. Stanley Trust and Living Trust, Kenneth L. Stanley, trustee, to Raymond D. and Tracy A. Gamm, one parcel in Palmyra Township, $56,000.

Executors deeds

⋅ Danielle Jackson and Ernest S. Stasi to Lewis Commercial Properties LLC, 601 Depot Ave., Dixon, $145,000.

⋅ Ronald E. Horn and Donelle H. Ward to Rooney’s DHW LLC, 121 N. Elm St., Franklin Grove, $0.

Sheriff’s deed

⋅ Lee County sheriff and Kevin Susie to U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 315 N. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Dan Blaser to Charles T. and Allison H. Hawkins, 303 W. Third St., Leaf River, $50,000.

⋅ Cindy J. Grau to Rachel E. and Brittney A. Dalton, 2322 S. Watertown Road, Oregon, $66,000.

⋅ Champaign Investment LLC to Erik Peterson, 6913 W. Wagner Road, Leaf River, $85,000.

⋅ Elizabeth Lacasse to Quinton A. Pitrof, 106 N. Jackson Ave., Polo, $110,000.

⋅ Amanda L. Milton to Jonathan Ludewig and Rachel Boelk, 810 S. First Ave., Forreston, $138,000.

⋅ Tanya L. Pumfrey to Adam and Danyel Larsen, 1006 S. Third St., Oregon, $83,000.

⋅ Timothy J. and Amy M. Spelde to Jonathan and Anna Van Dyke, 708 N. Kaskaskia Drive, Dixon, $245,000.

⋅ Theresa Anne Allen, James Timothy Edwards and Catherine Marie Hill to Edward C. Vock, one parcel in Buffalo Township, $1,536,720.

⋅ Hae Farm LLC to Theresa Anne Allen, James Timothy Edwards and Catherine Marie Hill, one parcel in Buffalo Township, $0.

⋅ Ginger Lee Mumford to Sydney L. Mumford, 406 E. Mason St., Polo, $85,000.

⋅ Nicholas J. and Marlene Saviano to Lane A. Hawkins and Allison R. Sgro, 115 E. Fifth St., Byron, $174,000.

⋅ Harry M. and Lacey B. Gabrielson to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., 1503 Knights Lane, Rochelle, $270,000.

⋅ National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Alexander Pawlowski and Mariel Hildenbrand, 1503 Knights Lane, Rochelle, $270,000.

⋅ Matthew and Ashley Meline to Collin Rahrig, 1518 Joanne Terrace, Byron, $450,000.

⋅ Randolph T. Baker to Toni Buys Homes LLC, 232 N. Sumner St., Byron, $160,000.

⋅ Daniel E. and Sherry K. Wolf to Greg Kunce and Allison Hickerson, 753 Oxford Drive, Byron, $15,000.

⋅ Kathy Bays to Rocky Baldwin, 614 N. 14th St., Rochelle, $110,000.

⋅ Christina and Marvin G. Pineda to Steven Fermanich, 430 W. Willis Ave., Rochelle, $135,000.

⋅ Hub Shuttle Inc. to Heather B. Bonnell, 1120 Westview Drive, Rochelle, $160,000.

⋅ Emmett E. and Carol A. Capes to Robert A. and Karen A. King, 7296 S. Rock Nation Road, Dixon, $100,000.

⋅ Guillermo and Sorayda Maciel to Brian T. Van Hine, 700 N. Seventh St., Rochelle, $185,000.

⋅ Kimberly H. Kessen to Martina Roman, 111 Janet Ave., Rochelle, $98,000.

⋅ Pablo and Blanca E. Silva to Zachary A. Bunn, 5531 S. Forester Drive, Rochelle, $210,000.

⋅ Jose R. and Saray Maros to Mayelin Matos Lafita and Jorge Luis Driggs Leyva, 5200 S. Brookstone Drive, Rochelle, $122,000.

⋅ Timothy and Cristine Flynn to Stephanie M. Imirie, 220 N. Nohe Ave., Oregon, $62,000.

⋅ Jose L. and Beth A. Rangel to Andrew P. and Kimberly A. Trefonas, 5577 E. Greatview Drive, Stillman Valley, $450,000.

⋅ Justin B. Jones and Allison D. Novak to Jacob Weeks, 1239 Glacier Drive, Byron, $256,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Lothan LLC to McGee Rental Properties LLC, 306 Southview Drive, Rochelle, $0.

⋅ Lothan LLC to McGee Rental Properties LLC, 414 S. Main St., Rochelle, $0.

⋅ Lothan LLC to McGee Rental Properties LLC, 908 Lakeview Drive, Rochelle, $0.

⋅ Covia Solutions Inc. to Jeffrey Eugene and Cindy Lou Fues, 1853 S. Burlington Road, Oregon, $20,200.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Sean M. Adams Living Trust, Sean M. and Rebecca A. Adams, trustees, to Annie Elizabeth Burke, 216 E. Fifth St., Byron, $149,000.

⋅ Peter M. and Elizabeth V. Erdmann Trust and Elizabeth V. Erdmann Family Trust, Peter M. Erdmann, trustee, to Aaron D. and Michael J. Book, 849 E. Lighthouse Road, Oregon, $1,040,000.

Executor’s deed

⋅ Estate of Charles R. Martin and the late Charles R. Martin to Lmamsi LLC, 215 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle (Da Place), $230,000.

Sheriff’s deed

⋅ Ogle County sheriff and Dale Brown to Federal National Mortgage Association, 925 N. Woolf Court, Rochelle, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office