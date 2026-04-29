Kankakee Community College celebrates 250 graduates at 57th commencement

Kankakee Community College will hold its 57th annual commencement ceremony Saturday, May 16, celebrating more than 250 graduates. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in the George H. Ryan Gymnasium on campus.

Ellen Bollino, vice president and chief nursing officer for Riverside Healthcare, will deliver the keynote address. Bollino is a 2001 KCC nursing graduate who went on to earn advanced degrees from Olivet Nazarene University and lead emergency services at Chicago-area medical centers.

Three students will be recognized as members of the All-Illinois Academic Team, a distinction based on outstanding academic performance and service to the college and community: Kendahl Carlson, Zachary Fox and Braden Gibson.

Carlson is earning an Associate in Arts degree and will transfer to Illinois State University to study speech-language pathology.

Fox is continuing his enrollment in the manufacturing technology program with a specialization in industrial maintenance.

Gibson is earning an Associate in Science degree and will transfer to Illinois State University to study computer science.

The college will also present its Outstanding Faculty Member Awards to Cari Stevenson, a psychology professor, and Tishauna Thigpen, a Foundations for Student Success instructor.

Stevenson is receiving the award for the second time – she also won in 2014, making her the first recipient to receive the honor twice.

John Keigher, a 1986 graduate of the Computer Information Systems program, has been named the recipient of the John M. Fulton Distinguished Alumni Award.

Keigher’s career spans more than three decades in transportation, manufacturing, financial services, and consumer products. He has served as director and partner of Midwest Transit Equipment, Inc., CEO of Urban Farmer, and CEO of Top Fox Snacks. Keigher is now active as a fractional executive, advisor and consultant, and has mentored business leaders through the Kankakee County CEO Program.

The ceremony will last about 90 minutes and will stream live at https://commencement.kcc.edu Tickets are required and valid only until gymnasium capacity is reached. Overflow rooms with livestream will be available. Social media users can congratulate graduates using #KCCgrad2026.

KCC is located at 100 College Drive in Kankakee, south of downtown.