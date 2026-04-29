DeKalb’s Little Barbs Academy expands for 2nd year

Incoming kindergartners learn with their teacher at the 2026 Mitchell Elementary Little Barbs Academy in DeKalb. (Photo provided by DeKalb School District 428)

A program that helps incoming DeKalb District 428 kindergartners get comfortable with their classroom environment before school starts is expanding for the second year.

This year, Little Barbs Academy has expanded to seven elementary schools in District 428: Brooks, Cortland, Founders, Littlejohn, Malta, Mitchell and Tyler. Children attend the school assigned to them based on district boundaries.

The Little Barbs Academy for incoming kindergartners will return Aug. 3 through Aug. 6. The program runs 9 to 11 a.m. those days, according to a district news release.

Interested families must complete an interest form by July 10. To view a form, visit www.dist428.org. Forms are available in English and Spanish.

Little Barbs Academy is a special program designed to help incoming kindergarten students build confidence, practice school routines, and become familiar with their school before the first day of kindergarten, according to the release.

Through play, stories, and hands-on activities, students will learn skills that help them feel comfortable and ready for school.

The program is especially helpful for children who have not previously attended preschool or another structured care setting, as well as for students who may benefit from additional support as they transition into kindergarten, according to the district.

More information will be provided upon completion of the interest form.