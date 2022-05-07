Lee County launches survey on renewable energy projects

DIXON - Lee County is seeking the public’s input on renewable energy projects.

The county is looking to amend its existing ordinances for wind energy systems and solar energy systems, as well as adopt an ordinance for battery energy storage systems.

Looking for community feedback, the county is launching a survey on wind, solar and battery storage projects that will run from Sunday to May 21.

The survey will be available online at the top of the homepage on the county’s website at countyofleeil.com and community members can contact the Zoning Office at 815-288-3643 for more information.

Hard copies of the survey can be found at the following locations:

- Lee County Courthouse, 112 E. Second St., Main Entrance, Dixon

- Amboy City Hall, 227 E. Main St., Amboy

- Winifred Knox Memorial Library, 112 S. Elm St., Franklin Grove

- The Huddle Café, 802 Main St., Ashton

- Beaver Den Tavern & Grill, 347 Chicago Road, Paw Paw

- Leprechaun’s, 201 S. Second St., Harmon

- 3′s Company, 2510 Johnson St., West Brooklyn

- Steward Inn, 302 Main St., Steward



