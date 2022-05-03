Fallen Sterling firefighter to be honored by state fire marshal

SPRINGFIELD – Lt. Garrett Ramos will be one of four firefighters posthumously honored Tuesday at the annual state fire marshal’s Fallen Firefighter and Medal of Honor ceremony.

The family of the Sterling firefighter, who died Dec. 4 fighting a fire in a Rock Falls home, will be presented with the Duty Death Gold Badge, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a news release.

Ramos, who was 38, is the first firefighter to die in the line of duty in the department’s 100-year history.

The other fallen firefighters to be honored are: firefighter/paramedic Michael Pickering and firefighter MaShawn Plummer, both of the Chicago Fire Department, and firefighter Mehdi Mourad of the Wabash Fire Protection District.

One of the four will be awarded the Medal of Honor, “the highest award given by the state o a firefighter for an act of outstanding bravery or heroism, by which the firefighter has demonstrated in great degree the characteristics of selflessness and personal courage above and beyond the call of duty, under adverse conditions, with the possibility of extreme personal risk,” the release said.

In addition, the Medal of Valor will be given to seven firefighters who displayed “an act of heroism or bravery that clearly demonstrated courage and dedication in the face of danger while in the performance of duty.” it said.

The Fallen Firefighter Memorial starts at 10 a.m. at the Firefighter Memorial on state Capitol grounds, with the Medal of Honor ceremony to follow at the Bank of Springfield Center.

Contact JC Fultz, OSFM public information officer, at 217-685-2041 or jc.fultz@illinois.gov for more information.



















