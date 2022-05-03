Mental fitness exam ordered for Sterling boy charged in shotgun death of 84-year-old

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Department investigates a fatal shooting on April 18 in the 20000 block of Hickory Hills Road north of Sterling. The 16-year-old boy charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Jaime Garcia, 84, will undergo a mental fitness exam, Judge Trish Senneff ordered Tuesday. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)