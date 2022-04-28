Trade show, symphony and quilt showcase are all taking place across Sauk Valley

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.

This week

Final day of Whiteside Area Career Center CEO Trade Show, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Northland Mall, 2900 East Lincolnway, Sterling. Showcase for students in the Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities program.

Relay for Life Dine to Donate, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, Candlelight Inn, 2907 Locust St., Sterling. Supports American Cancer Society Mission.

Clinton Symphony Orchestra, final concert of 68th season 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Vernon Cook Theater, Clinton High School, Clinton, Iowa. Brian Dollinger conductor, Fifth Symphony by Tchaikovsky on program. Featured: violinist Naha Greenholtz, concertmaster with the Quad City and Madison symphonies on violin for Mozart’s Fourth Violin Concerto. Tickets $20, students free.

Country Crossroads Quilt Guild of Forreston will showcase 150 quilts 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Rock River Center, 810 South 10th St., Oregon. Admission is $5, 10 and younger free, and includes raffle for a Monique Jacobs patterned quilt entitled All About Amour quilt patterned by Monique Jacobs of Open Gate Quilts. For information, call 815-262-0740.

Diversity and Sole annual gala fundraiser by Diversity Committee of Sauk Valley will be 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Brandywine Inn, Dixon. Attire is formal with sneakers. Live band and DJ, dessert dash. Tickets $50, must be 21 or older. For information, diversitycvs@gmail.com or call 815-590-9350.

Hennepin Canal State Park Foundation’s Arbor Day Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Hennepin Canal State Park visitor center, 16006 East St., Sheffield.

Open Farm Day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, P&C Little Rascals, 22351 Thomson Road, Chadwick. Admission free.

The 45th Stroll Through Springtime, 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island, IL. Birders at 7, Wildflowers at 10.

Upcoming

Music

“A Symphonic Affair” fundraiser, June 4 at Rastrelli’s Tuscany Room, 238 Main Ave., Clinton, Iowa.

Pops concert, 6:30 p.m. June 5, Riverview Park, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton. Admission free.

Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.

Rosbrook Studio Second Saturday Open Mic, signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon. $3 suggested donation.

The First Fridays Open Mic, K’s Sports Bar, 408 East Washington (Route 64) in Oregon. Next performance is May 6. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations. Sign-up for performers is at 6:45. For information, call 815-449-2660.

Coronado Performing Arts Center, Rockford. Travis Tritt, June 12. 81-968-5222.

Theater productions

Historic Dixon Theatre

Tickets are on sale for the following shows at Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. Go to dixontheatre.com/events/ for tickets or more information.

Rendezvous Symphony Orchestra with featured soprano Michelle Areyzaga, 5 p.m. May 1. $15-$50

Exile: The No Limit Tour, 7:30 p.m. May 7.

Joe Piscopo, 7:30 p.m., May 13.

Million Dollar Quartet, 7:30 p.m. May 26.

Menopause the Musical, Sept. 28-29.

Forever Young, Oct. 7.

ABBA Mania, Oct. 16.

Paul Childers, Oct. 22.

Yesterday: A Beatles Tribute Endorsed by Sir Paul McCartney, Nov. 5.

Annie Jr., Nov. 18-19.

Cinderella (A community theater production), Dec. 9-11.

The Prophecy Show: The Music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30.

Motor City: the Motown Revue, Jan. 14.

Still Collins, Jan. 28.

Shanghai Circus, Feb. 24.

Doug Allen Nash, March 11.

Comedian Yakov Smirnoff, March 24.

Head East, April 7.

Adventures of Tortoise and the Hair Next Generation, April 23, 2023

The Machine: The Music of Pink Floyd, April 28, 2023

Under the Street Lamp, May 13, 2023

Illusionist Mike Super, May 27, 2023

Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon

Vincent by Leonard Nimoy, 7:30 p.m. May 6-7, 13-14, 19-21.

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.

Escape To Margaritaville. June 2-12

Lend Me A Tenor, June 16-26

Annie, June 30-July 10

Legally Blonde, July 14-24

Nunsense, July 28-Aug. 7

We Will Rock You, Aug. 11-31

Hank Williams: Lost Highway, Sept. 8-18

Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings, Dec. 1-11

Performing Arts Guild, “The One Act Play That Goes Wrong,” May 13-15, May 20-22, Pinecrest Grove Theatre.

Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton, Iowa. Call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@showboat.org

Sister Act, June 2, June 4-12.

Calendar Girls, June 16-26.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s State Fair, June 30, July 2-17.

The Wedding Singer, July 21-31.

The World Goes ‘Round, Aug. 4, Aug. 6-14.

Art exhibits

KSB Commerce Towers, 215 E. First St., Dixon. At the Water’s Edge, an art gallery on the importance of water. Presented by The Next Picture Show.

Prairie Arts Center, 24 Park Ave. East, Art and Pop Culture by Austin Burrows, 1 - 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April 30.

The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon.

38th Illinois Watercolor Society National Exhibit. April 30-May 28. 60 original works from artists from across the country. Jurors selection show will be 1 p.m. Saturday. Information: 815-285-4924. www.thenextpictureshow.org

Art in a Bottle, 7 p.m. Friday, May 20. Wine tasting fundraiser, onsite expertise provided by Dalibor Brkovic of Winebrow Fine Wines and Spirits. Tickets $75. Cocktail attire. 815-285-4924. Silent auction. Music by Carol Brown.

Markets

Twin City Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out; 106 Avenue A in Sterling, 815-626-8610, twincitycarmersmarket.com and Facebook.

Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc. auction, 10 a.m. (first and third) Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (second and fourth) Saturday and Sunday at 620 S. Stone Hill Road. Find Chana Auction Barn on Facebook or call 815-830-3898 for more information. Contact Market Manager Robin at 815-973-0728 for details.

Byron Museum of History, spring markets for Sunshine Park vendors, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14.

Museums, exhibits and attractions

Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free; lovelandcommunityhouse.org or 815-284-2741.

Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.

Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, March 29 to Dec. 17, is open for tours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the last tour leaving at 3 p.m.

Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day). 815-622-8705.

Byron Museum of History. Permanent museum exhibits include; Agriculture Then and Now, Underground Railroad, Local Veterans, Byron Business, Outhouses, Trains, and A.G. Spalding. Open Wednesday-Saturday 10:00 to 3:00, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron.

Special interest

Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.

Information on events and attractions for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendar should be submitted to news@saukvalley.com. Include a contact person and phone number.