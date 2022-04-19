Local schools to renew memberships with the state activity organization

Dixon Public Schools and Rock Falls High School both will vote on renewing memberships with state activities organizations when their respective school boards meet Wednesday.

For DPS, it’s with the Illinois High School Association and the Illinois Elementary School Association. For Rock Falls, it’s just with the IHSA.

The IHSA is a private not-for-profit organization with more than 800 member high schools in Illinois that organizes state championships in 32 boys and girls sports and in 12 student activities.

The IESA is one of the state’s two organizing bodies for elementary school athletics and activities (the other being the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletics Association). The IESA serves 959 member schools.

Both the IHSA and the IESA have headquarters in Bloomington. Neither organization is supported directly by tax dollars, but through membership fees and ticket sales at their various state series.

Here’s a look at their other action items on the budget:

Dixon Public Schools

Marc Campbell, business manager, will present a resolution seeking to make permanent a “loan” of $669,614.39 the district made from its working cash to its own transportation fund to keep buses running at the height of the state budget crisis in 2017.

The board will also vote on a cooperative agreement for the use of Jefferson School by the Al Morrison baseball league, the student fee structure for 2022-23 school year, a lease on an activity bus and renewal of the health insurance plan.

The DPS board meeting will be 6 p.m. at the administrative office at 1335 Franklin Grove Road.

Rock Falls High School

Three resignations have been submitted to the board for approval: English language learner tutor Nicolas Valazquez, cafeteria worker Debbie Loy and administrative assistant Toni Cain.

The board will also have the first reading of the 2022-23 student handbook, receive a report on spring sports participation and receive an update on buildings and grounds projects.

The RFHS board meeting will be 7 p.m. in Room 137 at the high school.

Sterling Public Schools

The board will meet 7 p.m. Wednesday April 27, at the high school library.