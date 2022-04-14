Former Morrison Mayor Pannier upgraded to fair condition

MORRISON – Former Mayor R. Everett Pannier, who was seriously injured in a crash March 27 that took the life of his wife, Nancy, now is listed in fair condition at Javon Bea - Riverside hospital in Rockford, a spokeswoman said.

Pannier, 79, was in critical condition for some time after suffering life-threatening injuries in the crash, in which the SUV he was driving struck a tree at 202 S. Orange St., in a residential neighborhood, shortly before 9 a.m.

Nancy K. Pannier, 78, was pronounced dead at Morrison Community Hospital.

Nancy K. Pannier (Submitted)

Pannier, who said in April that he would not run for mayor again because of unspecified health problems, was southbound on Orange when he apparently accelerated, went over the curb and struck the tree, Police Chief Brian Melton said.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison handled Nancy Pannier’s arrangements. Go to www.bosmarenkes.com to read her obituary or post condolences.