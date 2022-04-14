5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley: SVCC the center of activity

Looks like Sauk Valley Community College will be the center of activity: a jobs fair on Thursday and a literary reading and fine arts exhibition on Friday (not to mention the softball, tennis and baseball events scheduled for the weekend).
1 Narration at night. Sauk Valley Community College hosts alumnus William Jablonsky for a literary reading night. The public is invited to attend 7 p.m. Friday in the SVCC Mathis Theatre. Jablonsky will read from his collection of works including several published novels and short stories. Jablonsky is now a professor at Loras College and has published several works of fiction, including “Feral Boy Meets Girl.” The student art exhibition and fine arts performance hour opens the evening’s festivities at 5:30 p.m.
2 Eggcellent suggestion. Looking for an Easter egg hunt on Saturday? Well, there’s plenty. But don’t be like the White Rabbit: set your watches properly lest you be late. At 10 a.m. the Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris will have one at the Bandshell on Village Square. At 11, the egg scramble for children 12 and younger and those with disabilities will be at Cooper Park in Rochelle. At 11:30, the Eggstreme Easter Egg Hunt featuring an egg drop from a helicopter and 60 golden eggs will be held by Turning Point CITI Church on 944 Stony Point Road in Dixon. The “big one,” Wright’s Backyard Egg Hunt starts at noon at Richmond Park in Lyndon, where 30,000 eggs are being prepped for an anticipated 4,000 visitors.
3 Artistic appreciation. At the Water’s Edge, an art gallery on the importance of water will debut Friday at the first floor of KSB Commerce Towers, 215 E First St., Dixon. Presented by The Next Picture Show.
4 First in line. Looking for work? Want a new career opportunity? Sauk Valley Community College will be hosting a job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the West Mall on the Sauk Valley Community College campus. Area employers will be available for networking and discussing open positions. No registration is required to attend the job fair.
5 Public procession. St. Mary’s Catholic Church will be hosting its traditional Live Passion of Christ procession of the cross at 3 p.m. on Friday in Sterling. The walk will begin at W. Sixth St., Ave. B going west to Ave. D, turning north to Eighth Street. The walk will then proceed west on Avenue C, then south on Eighth Street. The walk will come to an end at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 600 Ave. B.
