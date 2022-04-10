Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties March 25-April 1

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Jefry A. Dalke to Gabriel Capilla Jr., 1401 E. 20th St., Sterling, $148,000.

⋅ Tina and Michael Wayne Browning Jr. to Larry M. Thompson, 1208 Yates St., Rock Falls, $70,000.

⋅ Sterling Industrial Development Commission to Vintage Mechanical Works, one parcel on Prosperity Drive, Sterling, $0.

⋅ Midnight Hour Development to Kevin M. and Samantha R. O’Keefe, 404 W. 10th St., Sterling, $192,000.

⋅ Edward C. Vock to Angelo P. Perino Sr. Trust, one parcel on Polo Road, Sterling, $872,500.

⋅ Scott Paul and Dorothy Rose Manon to Tanner Douglas and Tarah Lynn Manon, 7460 Mellotts Road, Fenton, $200,000.

⋅ David A. and Rochelle Countryman to Duane A. Thompson, one parcel on Star Road, Prophetstown, $137,000.

⋅ Bruce K. Simpson to Diane M. Bollman, 408 E. Fifth St., Rock Falls, $15,000.

⋅ Tabitha A. Quick, also Coleman, to Zachary C. Karn, 207 Johnson St., Morrison, $68,000.

⋅ Rick A. Brown to Anthony M. and Liana M. Lashelle, 1201 N. Fourth St., Fulton, $500,000.

⋅ May M. Shinkle to Paul R. and Robin M. Sobotka, 206 S. Genesee St., Morrison, $30,000.

⋅ Corrine Davis and Rebecca and Michael Dingus to Mark and Christy Richards, 1306 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $30,000.

⋅ Elizabeth and Blake Henry Allen Forster to Jason T. Peppers and Jasmine Galvan, 506 W. Winfield St., Morrison, $69,000.

⋅ Brian A. and Landi S. Tichler to Illinois Department of Transportation, 614 Portland Ave., Morrison, $3,365.

⋅ Marlo R. Olalde and Joshua L. Zink to Greydan Katner, 304 11th Ave., Sterling, $109,000.

⋅ Roxy Stropes and Bernice M. Ham Estate to Louis and Kera Sechrest, 9338 Blink Road, Fenton, $90,000.

⋅ Michael and Elizabeth M. Hamilton to Kenan J. Clark and Morgan J. Weber, 401 N. Genesee St., Morrison, $215,000.

⋅ Travis T. and Sherilyn R. Corwell to Robert D. Wiemken, 2201 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $190,000.

⋅ Aaron Dembowski and Shawn Shepherd to Tyler Luetke, 706 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, $85,000.

⋅ Ned and Kelly Davis to Joshua Shaw, 408 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls, $8,000.

⋅ JMTR Farms LLC to Randolph Scott and Debra Lynn Deboer, 8356 Sand Road, Erie, $225,000.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Joy R. Neese, formerly Shepherd, trustee, to Robin L. and Lisa C. Wiebenga, one parcel on Wilmot Road, Fenton, $316,000.

⋅ Frances V. Dersham Living Trust, Todd W. Manon, trustee, to Scott P. and Dorothy R. Manon, 6631 Mohawk Road, Erie, $11,000.

⋅ Beth E. Renkes Living Trust to Morrison Rental Properties LLC Series D, 500 S. Madison St., Morrison, $36,000.

Executor’s deed

⋅ Michael D. Vary Estate to Gonzalo G. and Marisa Garcia, 10086 Bristle St., Rock Falls, $300,000.

Deed

⋅ Darrell L. and Connie J. Mattson to Mattson Family Trust, Colleen Solorio, trustee, 23693 Emerson Road, Sterling, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ William R. and Julie A. Tietjen to Dixon Land Group LLC, 1659 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $340,000.

⋅ Fulfs Family Trust, Celia Fulfs, trustee, Mae Fulfs Finnen Revocable Trust, Mae Fulfs Finnen, trustee, and Kay Bulfs Cayler to Dixon Land Group LLC, 1515 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, and three parcels in South Dixon Township, $1,731,170.

⋅ Gary and Deborah Jane Davey to Alyssa and Jason Hemmer, 319 Lincoln Way, Dixon, $132,000.

⋅ Rose M. Oman to Lisa and Alan Roberson, 734 W. First St., Brooklyn, $163,000.

⋅ Michael and Dani Boldin to Jovanni and Patrick J. McCarthy, block 21, lot 184, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $13,000.

⋅ Jessica and Terry Klinder to Sandra E. Mellott, 611 Jackson Ave., Dixon, $61,500.

⋅ Jose and Victoriano Flores and William Ortiz to William Arthur Bostelman and Lucinda L. Hartman, block 11, lot 228, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

⋅ Edward J. and Edward A. Wojcik to Jason A. and Sarah E. Pyszka, block 8, lot 116, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $3,750.

⋅ Earl Zingraf to Thomas R. and Valerie Ann Rominski, block 7, lot 94, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $2,700.

⋅ Richard and Valynda Bushman to Raphael and Jaclyn Parayao, 1106 Beech Drive, Dixon, $247,000.

⋅ Hong Thi Thanh Tran and Danh Thanh Huynh to Ronald E. and Lori A. Smith, 403 Sherman Ave., Dixon, $89,500.

⋅ Scott Fox to Alek Blackburn, 712 Division St., Dixon, $110,000.

⋅ Scott C. and Linda Burkitt to Rodney J. Jackson, 116 W. South St., Franklin Grove, $76,000.

⋅ Maximus Allan Nimmo to Annariiikka Oestring, 407 S. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $141,900.

⋅ David L. Atkinson to John R. Vaughn, 808 Evans Ave., Ashton, $25,000.

⋅ Michael J. McEniry to William L. and Lea J. Henert, 1753 Pine Hill Road, Franklin Grove, $1,346,457.

⋅ D. Joseph and Patricia A. Rosengren to Aaron J. and Jessica R. Rosengren, four parcels in Harmon Township, $1,060,000.

⋅ Champaign Investment LLC to John Berrios and Marco Munoz, 119 W. Division Ave., Amboy, $31,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Veronica Hazelwood, also Woodstrom, to Ashley and William Kimball, 1280 Elm St., Eldena, $0.

⋅ Stephanie Herwig-Pace, also Herwig, to Eugene D. Fordham, 312 Willett Ave., Dixon, $0.

⋅ Michael A. Giambrocono to Shirley M. Murray, 225 Wisconsin Ave., Paw Paw, $0.

⋅ Jesus Barriga to Vicki Scaletta, block 9, lot 222, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Yvonne L. Spink to Gary C. Mason, 112 S, State St., Franklin Grove, $11,593.

⋅ Edward Scott to Matthew W. Lampson, 737 W. First St., Brooklyn, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Lawrence E. Slick Trust, Midland States Bank, trustee, to Garrett Drew, 519 Crawford Ave., Dixon, $72,000.

⋅ Cuauhtemoc and Norma Rodriguez, David P. Leibowitz, trustee, to Omar Rodriguez, block 22, lot 169, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Executor’s deeds

⋅ Michael D. Vary, Steven Vary, executor, to Donald Joseph and Patricia Rosengren, one parcel in Hamilton Township, $2,072,000.

⋅ Michael D. and Steven Vary to Marian, Brandon, Courtney, Tyson and Cahley V. Rosengren, one parcel in Harmon Township, $928,000.

⋅ Nancy A, Mathieu and Kristine M. Woodhouse to Thomas E., Jason T., Kimberly J. and Timothy Meinhardt, one parcel in Lee Center Township and one in Sublette Township, $0.

⋅ Nancy A. Mathieu and Kristine M. Woodhouse to Matthew D., Rachel K. and Kristine M. Woodhouse, one parcel in Lee Center Township and one in Sublette Township, $0.

Sheriff’s Deed

⋅ People of Lee County and Lavergne Tharge, James W. Brandel, Bill Domalik, Harley and Mason Brandel and Tim Miller to Champaign Investment LLC, 119 W. Division St., Amboy, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty transfers

⋅ Byron Bank to Joseph R. Ferland, 215 Main St., Leaf River, $39,500.

⋅ Cecelia Jiles, also Janecek, to Christian Antczak, 204 N. McKendrie St., Mt. Morris, $110,000.

⋅ Lori Jo Auker Goldsmith to Jordan B. Auker, two parcels in Byron Township, $79,590.

⋅ Diane M. and Brian K. Mills to Emily Lund, 430 W. Second St., Stillman Valley, $100,000.

⋅ Westwood Haywell LLC to Harold and Pat Gosse, 1092 Clifton Terrace, Rochelle, $252,000.

⋅ Harold and Pat Gosse to Westwood Haywell LLC, 108 W. Shirley Ave., Rochelle, $170,000.

⋅ Norman Matthew and Carrie A. Bourback to Barbara J. Witt, 907 N. Kingsway Lane, Byron, $245,000.

⋅ Douglas C. and Annie L. Collins to Randy S. and Elizabeth L. Morris, 5170 E. Ashelford Drive, Byron, $443,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Wayne C. Ehman Trust 101, Wayne C. Ehman, trustee, to Loves Travel Stops and Country Stores Inc., 17123 E. state Route 72, Davis Junction, $0.

⋅ Richard P. Loveland and Nicole M. Vaughn, also Bryant, to Nicole M. and Dylan M. Vaughn, 210 Prairie Trail, Stillman Valley, $0.

⋅ Joshua R. and Ashley N. Sommer to Helen L. Wheeler, 606 S. Third St., Rochelle, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Gladys M. Typer Revocable Trust 1, Barbara Jo Ruter, trustee, to Donald E. and Janis Typer, one parcel in Buffalo Township, $0.

⋅ Dallas D. Schuler Trust, Central Bank IL, trustee, to Tracy and Jeff Jones, 212 S. Seventh St., Rochelle, $0.

⋅ Bradley E. Auker Trust, Bradley E. Auker, trustee, to Jordan B. Auker, two parcels in Byron Township, $63,672.

⋅ Randall B. Auker Trust 103, Randall B. Auker, trustee, to Jordan B. Auker, two parcels in Byron Township, $63,672.

⋅ BDM Trust 917, Victoria L. Myers, trustee, to Patricia J. Schaefer, one parcel in Leaf River Township, $163,000.

Deed in Trust

⋅ Stanley G. and Sandra M. Wallace to S&S Trust 316, Scott A. Wallace, trustee, 287 Parkview Drive, Oregon, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office