Fritts honors Sterling salon for March Local Business Highlight award

State Rep. Brad Fritts (back row, far right) presents his March Local Business Highlight Award to B'lush Salon in Sterling. (Photo provided by the Office of state Rep. Brad Fritts)

STERLING — State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, is spotlighting B’lush Salon in Sterling as his March 2025 local business highlight.

Fritts spent time touring the business and presented the owner with a certificate of appreciation for her contributions to the community.

“This month, I chose to highlight B’lush Salon in Sterling,” Fritts said. “B’lush Salon is a locally owned and operated salon that provides incredible service to their customers. They are also very involved with efforts to support and improve our local community.”

B’lush Salon has been owned and operated by Janette and Chris Garza for 8 years. Janette attended Educators of Beauty in Sterling and has been doing hair for 28 years.

“One thing that struck me when touring this business is how much it feels like family,” Fritts said. “The seven stylists who work here foster an incredible environment and community and I think their hard work deserves to be recognized.”

B’lush Salon is located at 806 E. Third St. in Sterling. For more information or to book an appointment, you can find B’lush Salon on Facebook.

To nominate a local business in District 74 for a future highlight, visit RepFritts.com and select Local Business Highlight Submission Form under Resources.