Illinois DOT work begins on Galena Avenue in Dixon

DIXON — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting, construction on the bridge carrying Illinois 26, also known as Galena Avenue, over the Union Pacific railroad in Dixon begins this week.

The work zone is from Division Street to Keul Road.

Work includes repairing the bridge deck, replacing expansion joints, and installing a deck overlay and a bridge fence railing. One lane of traffic in each direction and pedestrian access will be maintained during the $1 million project, which is expected to be completed in late July.

﻿Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.

To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.