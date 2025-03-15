Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for March 3-9, 2025

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Tammy Dunseth and David Dunseth to Melissa Balogh, 620 Douglas Ave., Dixon, $122,000.

Janet Kay Russell, John A. Lawrence and Scott V. Lawrence to Michael G. Donoho and Deborah S. Donoho, 431 Pine Hill Drive. Dixon, and 433 Pine Hill Drive, Dixon, $21,000.

Douglas J. Weaver and Sherry Lee Weaver to James Hart, 714 Madison Ave., Dixon, $66,500.

Melissa A. Balogh and Sherwin Mccreery to Stephen Cochran and Nataly Cochran, 955 Woodlawn, Paw Paw, $400,000.

Daniel A. Sigwards and Katherine Sigwards, Dixon 122 Real Estate LLC, 122 W. Boyd St., Dixon, $148,000.

Randolph Dean Kissee to Randolph Dean Kissee and Penny M. Kissee, 1702 Warren St., Nachusa, $0.

Krymson L. Hodge to John Ankney and Amber Ankney, 1723 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $118,000.

Donovan K. Orr, trustee, and Donovan K. Orr Living Trust to Kenneth J. Hartman Jr., one parcel in Amboy Township: 02-15-30-300-006, $180,000.

Melissa Yocum Swanson to Thomas E. Mosser and Sherrie K. Mosser, 919 Cooper St., Dixon, $134,000.

Jason M. Gomes and Sasha N. Gomes to Michael J. Lafferty, 1955 Diana Court, Dixon, $345,000.

Candy L. Jonsson, Courtney J. Preidis, Martin R. Jonsson, and Martin R. Jonsson Jr. to Candy L. Jonsson, 420 First St., Compton, $0.

Jacqueline J. Battaglia and Andrew J. Battaglia to Andrew J. Battaglia, co-trustee, Jacqueline J. Battaglia, co-trustee, Andrew J. Battaglia Revocable Living Trust and Jacqueline J. Battaglia Revocable Living Trust, one parcel in May Township: 13-21-01-380-004, $0.

Quit Claim Deeds

Crest View Farms and Crestview Farms 1 to Pauline P. Meurer, one parcel in Bradford Township, 04-10-12-400-003, $0.

Crest View Farms and Crestview Farms 1 to Crestview Farms II Ashton LLC, one parcel in Bradford Township: 04-10-13-200-007, $0.

Crestview Farms 1 to David L. Meurer and Kelly A. Meurer, one parcel in Reynolds Township: 17-05-30-300-004, $0.

Crestview Farms 1 and Crest View Famrs to David L. Meurer and Kelly A. Meurer, one parcel in Reynolds Township: 17-05-31-300-008, $0.

Sally Gorsuch and Laurence Leonard to Carlos Salcedo and Ofelia Salcedo, Woodhaven Lakes, $14,000.

Stephen M. Adcock to Stephen M. Adcock and Lindsey Michelle Bufford, 711 Highland Ave., Dixon, $0.

Emiliano Ochoa to Allan Ochoa and Denise Ochoa, 12-21-11-177-015 and one parcel in May Township: 13-21-11-177-014, $0.

Sugar Creek Farm Inc. to Mark J. Fassler, trustee, Mark J. Fassler Trust, Timothy R. Fassler, trustee, Timothy R. Fassler, Trust, 1961 and 1963 Lenox Road, Dixon; 954 Straw Lane, Dixon, and 185 Creek Ridge Drive, Dixon, $0.

Serena Carrington and David Carrington to Marcia N. Meirndorf, one parcel in Harmon Township: 10-13-16-300-005, $0.

Trustees Deeds

Sauk Valley Bank & Trust Co., trustee, and Land Trust Number 855svlt012 to Castle Hill Holdings LLC, four parcels in Dixon Township: 07-02-30-426-001, 07-02-30-426-002, 07-02-30-426-005 and 07-02-30-427-003, $60,000.

Michael R. Scudero, co-trustee, Patricia D. Scudero, co-trustee, and Scudero Family Trust to Paul Sandefer and Corrine Sandefer, 1725 Heritage Drive, Sterling, $19,000.

Edwin D. Yingling, trustee, Bruce E. Keller, trustee, and Timbercreek Trust No. 84 tp Hvarre Holdings LLC; 741, 745 and 749 Yingling Drive, Dixon; $43,600.

Linda L. Arend, Gerald Pontnack, co-trustee, Linda L. Arend Trust, Gerald Pontnack, Attorney co-trustee, to Edwin B. Hoyle, 336 W. Morgan St., Dixon, $0.

Deeds in Trust

Eric C. Ewald to Eric Ewald, trustee, and Ewald Trust, 683 Squirrel Chase, Dixon, $0.

Maryann Macklin, trustee, Robert C. Macklin Revocable Trust to Maryann Macklin, trustee, Robert C. Macklin, Family Trust, and Robert C. Macklin Revocable Trust, 502 W. John, Steward, 2885 Reynolds Road, Steward, 2085 Prairie Road, Ashton, and 3344 U.S. Route 30, Lee, $0.

Ann E. Grennan to Ann E. Grennan, trustee, and Ann E. Grennan Trust, 770 Evelynn Rose Lane, Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Shannon N.Cervantes to Virginia Alonzo Almaguer, 502 W. 11th St., Sterling, $139,900.

Robert Young and Lauren M. Young to Cynthia A. Hoogerwerf, 715 Lawrence Lane, Prophetstown, $179,900.

Laverne H. Sterenberg Trust and Elma J. Sterenberg Trust to Jonathan Paul Sterenberg, Samantha R. Sterenberg, David John Sterenberg and Melissa Ann Sterenberg, one parcel on Sand Road, Fulton: 07-15-200-004; $885,500.

Mary N. Birt, formerly known as Mary N. Keeney, 1231 16th Ave., Fulton, $70,000.

Steven Craig to Ryan D. Sturtz, 708 12th Ave., Fulton, $125,000.

Vincent J. Teske and Jaelynn R. Teske to Brian W. Muntean Jr., 504 E. Second St., Rock Falls, $170,000.

Timothy M. McCleary to Brenda Morris, 1210 W. 18th St., Rock Falls, $48,000.

Reo 2023-Nr1 LLC to Ken Kophamer LLC, 407 S. Grape St., Morrison, $50,000.

Richard H. Schipper, also known as Richard A. Schipper, to Garry E. Medema Trust and Brenda E. Medema Trust, 1320 4th Ave., Fulton, $220,000.

Abigayle Marie Lanning, now known as Abigayle Marie Miller, to Bruce P. Howard, 8666 Frog Pond Road, Erie, $245,000.

Mark Chin, Robert Chin and Helen C. I. Chin Estate to Keith L. Stralow and Bonnie L. Stralow, Lot 3 Damen Road, Morrison, $20,000.

Aaron Ulrich to Olivia R. Brown, 5876 Fulton Road, Fulton, $235,000.

Frank R. Olsson and William A. Olsson to William Olsson, trustee, and William A. Olsson Trust, three parcels in Prophetstown Township: 15-24-300-004, 15-25-100-001 and 15-26-200-022, $0.

Leanne J. Miller to Andrew K. Miller, 703 4th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Tracey L. Regenwether and Denise L. Merema Estate to Tracey L. Regenwether, 18695 Sand Road, Fulton, $0.

Alan F. Landis, trustee, and Alvin F. Landis Trust to Alan F. Landis Trust and Carolyn Spurling, two parcels in Montmorency Township: 17-09-126-001 and 17-09-201-001, $0.

Ernest Valladares to Paulino Pereza and Dalila Zaca, 608 Ave. D, Rock Falls, $83,000.

Betty L. Warkins Trust to Drew Anthony Nederhoff and Lindsey Marie Nederhoff, two parcels on Albany Road, Albany: two parcels in Albany Township: 06-25-452-010 and 06-25-476-002, $376,891.

Kalyan Investments LLC to City of Fulton, 1000 4th St., Fulton, $2,501.

Gage A. Belser and Kiera T. Belser to Berogan Garcia Free, 313 N. Jackson St., Morrison, $209,000.

Troy W. Litwiller and Jordyn T. Koett, now known as Jordyn T. Litwiller, to Marcial Rios Gonzalez and Jennifer Rios, 606 W. 11th St., Sterling, $142,900.

Jamison T. Gallegos to Erica Davilo, 1313 14th Ave., Sterling, $92,000.

Michael J. Muntean and Lori I. Muntean to Thomas M. Tiesman and Debora A. Tiesman, 2110 Genesee St., Sterling, $180,000.

Megan Glenn to Helena Ruth Michalek, 707 12th Ave., Sterling, $135,000.

Connie L. Hanson Trust and Sheri A. Sasiela to Marla J. Smeltzly Trust, Michael W. Smeltzly Trust, Gary L. Smeltzly, trustee, Christine M. Smeltzly, trustee, and Smeltzly Family Trust, one parcel in Albany Township: 12-12-400-005 and one parcel in Newton Township: 13-07-300-003, $813,400.

Connie L. Hanson Trust and Sheri A. Sasiela to Dornbush Ag Venture LLC, two parcels in Albany Township: 12-01-200-004 and 12-01-400-003, $1,061,600.

Michael R. Howard and Deborah Howard to Prophetstown Lyndon Tampico School Dist 3, 42 Ferry St., Prophetstown, $45,000.

Betty L. Warkins Trust to Dustin D. Hook and Amy L. Hook, three parcels in Albany Township: 06-25-426-009, 06-25-476-001 and 06-25-476-002 and one parcel in Garden Plain Township: 07-30-300-001, $1,156,804.

Edward Bouvia to Nicholas M. Deleon and Stephanie Marie Deleon, 201 Ninth Ave., Sterling, $85,100.

James R. Poff to Edward Bouvia, 201 Ninth Ave., Sterling, $63,653.

Mitch Milnes and Leigh Milnes to Abdus Subhan, 125 W. Main St., Morrison, $26,000.

Michael W. Sturch and Linett J. Sturch to Addison Folkers, 27670 Madlyn Drive, Rock Falls, $258,500.

Central Bank Illinois Custodian, Adams Jack C Ira and Jack C Adams Ira to Jon R. Kophamer and Martha J. Kophamer, one parcel on Hazel Road, Morrison: 09-12-400-001, $756,000.

Quit Claim Deeds

Marcy A. Mead to Bryce R. Mead, 1211 Sinnissippi Park Road, Sterling, $0.

Darren R. Hinrichs, Dylan T. Hinrichs, Dallas J. Hinrichs, Lexi L. Hinrichs, Teresa J. Hinrichs Estate, and Aubrey J. Reynolds to Darren R. Hinrichs, one parcel in Sterling Township: 11-21-253-010, $0.

430 Martin Road Property LLC to Sauk Valley Voices Of Recovery, 430 Martin Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Tracey L. Regenwether to Lane Regenwether, 18695 Sand Road, Fulton, $0.

Kaila Trevino to Alberto Christopher Trevino, 609 2nd Ave., Sterling, $0.

Daryl D. Butts to Sixth Street LLC, 1104 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $0.

David J. Hamilton Trust and Lynn E. Hamilton Trust to Lynn E. Hamilton, 600 N. 12th St., Fulton, $0.

Castle 2020 LLC to Nathaniel Lee Baldwin, 204 S. Grape St., Morrison, $34,860.

Abdus Subhan to Morrison No 8 LLC, 125 W. Main St., Morrison, $0.

Clifford W. Shrock Trust and Marie A. Shrock Trust to Coon Creek Farm LLC, one parcel in Tampico Township: 22-03-100-001 and 22-03-300-001, $0.

Clifford W. Schrock Trust and Marie A. Shrock Trust to Jersey Ridge Farm LLC, two parcels in Hahnman Township: 23-20-300-006 and 23-29-100-004, $0.

Trustees Deeds

Karen Slabe, trustee, and Maxine M. Hoerler Trust to Larry D. Vanoosten Trust and Constance P. Vanoosten Trust, one parcel on Hillside Road, Erie, $122,600.

Brent Albrecht, trustee, and Albrecht Family Trust to Mary Ann Bonamie, 2003 Strawberry Lane, Sterling, $215,000.

Barton J. Besse Trust to Tiffany Kovacs and Frank Kovacs, 19-24-300-003, River Road and Jersey Road, Erie, $903,583.

Jack L. Halverson, trustee, and Jenner Irrevocable Trust to Jack L. Halverson, one parcel in Union Grove Township: 08-01-402-001, $0.

Frank Olsson, trustee, 1995 Frank Russell Olsson Trust, 1995 Ashley Kristina Olsson Trust and Ashley Kristina Olsson Trust to William Olsson, trustee, and William A. Olsson Trust, seven parcels in Prophetstown Township: 15-23-400-014, 15-24-300-006, 15-24-300-009, 21-12-300-001, 21-12-300-002, 21-12-300-003 and 21-12-400-001, $0.

William A. Olsson Trust and William Olsson, trustee, to 1995 Frank Russell Olsson Trust, Frank Olsson, trustee, 1995 Ashley Kristina Olsson Trust and Ashley Kristina Olsson Trust, seven parcels in Prophetstown Township: 15-26-200-022, 21-12-100-004, 21-12-200-001, 21-12-200-002, 21-12-200-003, 21-12-300-001 and 21-12-400-001, $0.

Douglas Johnson, trustee, Ronnie L. Johnson, trustee, Denise L. Cady, trustee, and Johnson Family Trust to Hunter Mitchell, 109 Locust St., Prophetstown, $80,000.

Deeds

Dyllan T. Willett and Jenna A. Willett to Dyllan T. Willett, trustee, Jenna A. Willett, trustee, and Willett Family Trust, 311 3rd Ave., Sterling, and 28425 Logan Drive, Rock Falls, $0.

Craig A. Wolf, Karen E. Wolf, and Delores Berge to Craig A. Wolf Trust and Karen E. Wolf Trust, one parcel in Newton Township: 13-15-100-008, $0.

Steven E. Meier Estate to Farmers National Bank, 5327 Perkins Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Gilbert L. Scott Estate, Gilbert W. Scott, Donna J. Scott, Bruce Scott Estate, Randy Scott Estate, Faith Ann Scott Estate, Dean Scott, Dennis Scott, Amber F. Scott Estate, Brennen Posey, Stephanie Harting, Laura Church, Kimberly Scott and Julia Scott to the city of Rock Falls, 420 Haskell Ave., Rock Falls, $8,863.40.

Source: Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Joshua C. McCullough and Bethanie L. McCullough to David O. Peterson, one parcel in Monroe Township: 12-19-403-008; and 15617 E. Timberlane Drive, Davis Junction, $247,500.

Randall Hays to Edward M. Kernan and Jacqueline D. Kernan, 206 Smith Drive, Oregon, $272,500.

Gary Treese Jr. to State Of Il Dept Transportation, 109 E. Merchant St., Byron, $300.

Steven F. Bishop to State Of Il Dept Transportation, 306 S. Union St., Byron, $300.

Trestle Holdings LLC to Hvarre Holdings LLC, 1109 S. 2nd St., Oregon, and 1111 S. 2nd St., Oregon, $0.

Keith W. Barrett and Amelia Barrett to Caroline Davis, 543 Mill Ridge Drive, Byron, $167,000.

Grant S. Hilliard to Trevor Goley and David Goley, 212 S. Clark St., Monroe Center, $180,000.

Paul Holden, Paul D. Holden and Julie C. Holden to F3 Realty LLC, 204 Seminary St., Mt. Morris, and 5116 W. Penn Corner Road, Oregon, $860,000.

Premier Properties Dev LLC to First National Bank And Trust Company of Rochelle Tr09003 and Central Bank Il Trustee, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-13-426-007, $125,000.

Black Walnut Investments LLC to Constellation Energy Generation LLC, 4306 N. Black Walnut Road, Byron, $500,000.

Timmie J. Kaffenbarger, trustee, Jennifer A. Kaffenbarger, trustee, and Timmie J. & Jennifer A. Kaffenbarger Rev Living Tr, to Constellation Energy Generation LLC, 4754 N. Black Walnut Road, Byron, and one parcel on Black Walnut Road, Byron: 10-18-400-001, $3,000,000.

Michel Ruter III and Bailey Ruter to Kobe C. Gabbard Polhill and Sidney Cook, 404 E. Mason St., Polo, $127,000.

Melanie K. Pommerening to Robert B. Borgen, trustee, and Robert B. Borgen Rev Tr, 611 N. Division Ave., Polo, $12,500.

James Fairman Campbell to Harrison Scott Miller, 203 W. 4th St., Leaf River, $119,000.

Joseph R. Ferland to Drake Merrick, 215 Main St., Leaf River, $70,000.

Aaron W. Brooks and Nancy L. Brooks to Kristen D. Brooks and Jonathan Laboy, 8682 N. Riverview Drive, Byron, $270,800.

106 West Second LLC to Midway Management Byron LLC, 130 N. Union St., Byron, $775,000.

Nancie L. Nelson to Lisa R. Wedig, 103 Katie’s Way, Mt. Morris, $170,000.

Robert J. Faivre and John A. Faivre to Richard D. Faivre and Linda L. Faivre, one parcel in Buffalo Township: 14-02-100-003, and 11242 W. Fairmont Road, Polo, $2,109,590.

Oakwood Real Estate LLC to Down Range Properties LLC, 422 Cherry, Rochelle, $75,000.

Allen V. Berg and Ardith M. Berg to Trent C. Berg, 7732 S. Mulford Road, Rochelle, $42,415.

Robert J. Faivre and John A. Faivre to Benjamin R. Faivre and Heather J. Faivre, one parcel in Buffalo Township: 14-02-100-003, $1,510,000.

Timothy E. Clark to Christian Valin, 10765 N. Marie Lane, Rochelle, $173,500.

Alexander R. Shattuck and Tiffany J. Shattuck to Peyton Lavin and Markie Lavin, 239 S. Walnut St., Stillman Valley, $195,000.

Sandra E. Hamilton-Haley and Sandra E. Hamilton Haley to Alexander Shattuck, 103 Sunnyhill Drive, Davis Junction, $255,000.

James D. Paasch and Cheryl A. Paasch to Austin D. Luepkes, three parcels in Byron Township: 04-25-100-014, 04-25-100-016 and 04-25-100-018, $405,184.

L H Development Inc. to Jeffrey S. Bain and Sandra L. Bain, 1523 Joanne Tr, Byron, $35,000.

Jodie F. Galik to Trent Dehaan, 608 E. Wayne St., Polo, $191,000.

Kerns Property Management LLC to Jeffrey Board, 325 N. Woodlawn Road, Creston, $170,000.

Matthew J. Merrill to Adam J. Merrill, 410 Barbara St., Mt. Morris, $98,906.

Quit Claim Deeds

Andrew J. Fox to Trinda Fox, no parcel information provided, $0.

Haywell LLC Mill Creek to Hre Builders LLC, 309 Creekside Drive, Byron; 265 Creekside Drive, Byron; and 247 Creekside Drive, Byron, $0.

Cara Ann Benson to Cara Ann Benson, 818 N. Fieldcrest Drive, Byron, $0.

Donald R. Elliott and Carol A. Elliott to Elliotts Way LLC, 1067 N. Main St., Rochelle, $0.

Donald R. Elliott and Carol A. Elliott to Donald R. Elliott, trustee, Donald R. Elliott Trust, Carol A. Elliott, trustee, and Carol A. Elliott Trust, 5321 S. Mill Pond Road, Rochelle, $0.

Paul J. Johnson and Elvia Johnson to Paul J. Johnson, trustee, Elvia Johnson, trustee, Paul J. Johnson Lv Tr1 and Elvia Johnson Lv Tr1, 12529 N. Weldon Road, Rockford, and one parcel in Byron Township: 05-02-400-015; $0.

Joseph Saeli to George Photopulos and Susan Photopulos, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-03-108-004; and 606 N. 4th St., Oregon, $0.

Sam Sciascia, trustee, Sam Sciascia Tr800treatment Plant, and Sam Sciascia to Lena Dresler, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-25-302-010, $0.

Goodwin Heather to Lori Gould, 754 E. Equestrian Pointe Drive, Oregon, $0.

Donald & Arlene Faivre LLC to Robert J. Faivre and John A. Faivre, one parcel in Buffalo Township: 14-02-100-003, and 11242 W. Fairmont Road, Polo, $0.

William C. Orozco and Alisa Patterson Orozco to B & A Real Estate LLC, 203 S. Lafayette St., Byron, $0.

William C. Orozco and Alisa Patterson Orozco to B & A Real Estate LLC, 331 N. Mineral St., Byron, $0.00.

Crest View Farms and Crestview Farms 1 to Pauline P. Meuerer, 23-14-100-001 and 23-14-101-001, $0.

Sherri Goodpaster to Sherri L. Goodpaster and Eric J. Deery, 307 N. Prairie Ave., Polo, $0.

Trustees Deeds

Terry L. Travis, trustee, Harry A. Travis Irrev Standyby Tr0830013, and Martha R. Travis Irrev Standby Tr0830014, to Edward Arnold Travis, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-13-100-002, $71,866.

Alan Keith Dippel, trustee, Frances Helen Dippel Rev Tr1, and Alan Keith Dippel to Lsfm LLC, 10421 W. Judson Road, Polo, $1,164,060.

Barbara Keplinger, trustee, and Bk Tr2022 to Curtis W. Keplinger, 6351 W. Lowell Pk Road, Mt. Morris; 6351 Lowell Park Rd. Mt. Morris; and one parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-03-100-006, $0.

Donna J. Patterson, trustee, and Donna J. Patterson Declaration Tr to David Patterson, one parcel in Lincoln Township: 07-36-400-003; and one parcel in Mt. Morris Township: 08-31-300-001, $0.

Inspira Financial Trust LLC and Zibute G. Ira Zaparackas to Paul A. Knepper Md Phd, 6987 S. Riverside Drive, Dixon, and one parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-05-400-006; $0.

Inspira Financial Trust LLC, Zaparackas Zibute G. Ira and Zibute G. Zaparackas Ira to Paul A. Knepper Md Phd, one parcel in Taylor Township: 21-12-400-005; $0.

Inspira Financial Trust LLC and Zaparackas Zibute G Ira to Zaparackas Zibute G. Md, one parcel in Taylor Township: 22-07-300-005; $0.

Deeds in Trust

Ronald W. Tillett and Gretchen L. Tillett to Ronald W. Tillett, trustee, and Ronald W. Tillett Rev Tr, one parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-10-276-010, $0.

Ronald W. Tillett and Gretchen L. Tillett to Ronald W. Tillett, trustee, and Ronald W. Tillett Rev Tr, 3221 E. Mill Road, Byron, $0.

Douglas F. Cowan and Denise E. Cowan to Douglas F. Cowan, trustee, Denise E. Cowan, trustee, and Cowan Family Tr1, 5427 Harlan Drive, Rochelle, $0.

Diana K. Chaplin to Diana K. Chaplin, trustee, and Diana K. Chaplin Irrev Tr, 13250 W. Coffman Road, Baileyville, $0.

S. Michael Gall and Nancy A. Gall to S. Michael Gall, trustee, Nancy A. Gall, trustee, and Gall Family Trust, 703 Oxford Drive, Byron, $0.

Robert D. Merdian and Julie K. Merdian to Robert D. Merdian, trustee, Julie L. Merdian, trustee, and Robert D. and Julie L. Merdian Rev Lv Trust, 7332 W. Edgewood Road, Polo, $0.

Robert D. Merdian and Julie K. Merdian to Robert D. Merdian, trustee, Julie L. Merdian, trustee, and Robert D. and Julie L. Merdian Rev Lv Trust, one parcel in Pine Creek Township:15-32-400-003, $0.

Keith Wubbena and Helen S. Wubbena to Helen S. Wubbena Trust, Helen S. Wubbena, trustee, and Keith K. Wubbena, trustee, 8280 N. Pheasant Trail, Stillman Valley, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office