May 27, 2023
Shaw Local
Softball: Sterling beats Belvidere in five innings for regional championship

Stingley pitches 2-hit shutout, drives in four runs to lead Golden Warriors

By Dan Wussow
BELVIDERE – The Sterling Golden Warriors made quick work of the Belvidere Bucs in Saturday’s Class 3A Belvidere Regional championship, scoring in every inning of an 11-0, five-inning win.

Sienna Stingley doubled twice on two hits, racked up four RBIs, and pitched a 2-hit shutout, striking out six with three walks. Olivia Melcher tallied three RBIs and a double, Ellie Leigh had two RBIs, and Katie Taylor chipped in two hits for the Golden Warriors. Melcher, Taylor and Lauren Jacobs scored two runs each.

Sterling had nine hits to Belvidere’s two. The Bucs made five errors.

Dan is a sports reporter for Sauk Valley News and Friday Night Drive. He also covers NIU football home games for the Daily Chronicle. Previously, he wrote for The Post-Crescent in his hometown of Appleton, WI. His work has also been featured in the Green Bay Press-Gazette and Oshkosh Northwestern.