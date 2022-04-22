Softball: Rockets outlast Stillman Valley in extra-inning pitcher’s duel

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls softball team was held scoreless for four innings in Thursday evening’s home game against Stillman Valley, but managed to force extra innings with timely runs in the fifth and seventh.
In the bottom of the ninth, Zoe Morgan grounded out to score Brooke Howard on the winning run, and the Rockets prevailed 3-2.
The Cardinals opened the scoring in the top of the third after Addison Wythe hit a one-out double off the fence in right-center, reached third on a wild pitch during Grace Pfeiffer’s at-bat, and scored on a Pfeiffer bunt along the third-base line for a 1-0 Stillman Valley lead.
Ellie Bussan grounded a single to second base next, reaching second after a throwout attempt at third, then Josie Larson drew a walk to load the bases.
With the threat of the Cardinals taking a big lead looming, Rock Falls starting pitcher Katie Thatcher composed herself in the circle, striking out Kaelyn Williams and Sophia Morrison in consecutive at-bats to limit the damage.
Those two strikeouts proved crucial to the final outcome.
“That was really important. Having the bases loaded with only one out, it was really crucial to get those outs, trying not to have any of those runs score,” Thatcher said. “It was really important to try to throw ground balls for the defense to work to help get out of that inning.”
“It was very important, because if we wouldn’t have stopped them from scoring, then they could’ve gotten a big lead,” Morgan added. “And then we came in and executed our hits.”
In the bottom of the fifth, the Rockets answered with a run of their own, tying the game at 1-1.
Leading off, Howard flew a single to center field on a 1-2 count and went to second on an error throwing to first. While Morgan was up to bat, with two outs in the inning, Howard went to steal third and was nearly tagged out sliding to reach the base, but the ball was dropped and she was called safe.
Then, with the third baseman’s back turned to her, she stole home for the tying run.
“It was kind of the perfect scenario for a delayed steal,” Howard said. “I probably could’ve executed it better, but I think it’s just high risk/high reward right there.”
Stillman Valley regained its lead at 2-1 in the top of the seventh after Ellie Larson drew a leadoff walk, stole second while Maddie Smith was up to bat, moved to third on a Smith groundout, and came home on a Wythe single to center field.
Pfeiffer hit a one-out single to right field next, moving Wythe to third, and it appeared the Cardinals would get at least one more run in the inning.
But in the next at-bat, Howard came up to make a diving catch on a Bussan fly ball to center field, then turned around and made a quick throw to third, doubling off the runner.
In the bottom of the seventh, Rock Falls strung two hits together to tie the game at 2-2. Thatcher snuck a ground ball into right field to start the rally, then Morgan ripped a double deep into right field, plating Thatcher.
“The energy in the dugout was amazing, and I think it just shows that our team doesn’t give up,” Howard said of the Rockets scoring their seventh-inning run. “We just keep going, and without that seventh inning, we wouldn’t have been into extra innings and come through with the win.”
Stillman Valley threatened in the top of the ninth, getting runners on first and third as Larson doubled and Wythe singled, but Rock Falls’ defense stiffened to avert the danger. A strategic throw to home plate on Wythe’s single kept Larson at third, and Thatcher induced a groundout on the next at-bat to end the inning.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Rockets loaded the bases with nobody out. Howard led off with a single to second, then Jersey Thomas drew a walk, and Thatcher flew a single to right field. Morgan then grounded out to bring Howard home for the winning run.
“On the last at-bat, I knew Brooke was at third, and we needed her in,” Morgan said. ”So I just put the ball in play, and I knew she was gonna score.”
Leading hitters for Rock Falls were Howard, who went 3 for 5 and scored two runs; Morgan, who went 1 for 4 with two RBIs; and Rylee Johnson, who went 2 for 4.
Thatcher threw a complete game for the win, allowing eight hits, two runs and four walks across nine innings, while striking out 10.
“It’s a really big win. They were probably the team we were out for the most in conference,” Thatcher said. “They were the team that we needed to beat to come out on top, so it was really good for the team to pull out that win.”
Wythe went 3 for 5 with one RBI, and Pfeiffer went 3 for 4 with one RBI to lead Stillman Valley at the plate.
Wythe took the loss, going 6 1/3 innings. She earned 11 strikeouts, and surrendered seven hits, two earned runs and two walks.
“We just made some mental mistakes. Both teams could have won this game, realistically,” Stillman Valley coach Shawn Byers said. “We just sort of allowed them to win it. We just needed to make the plays, and we didn’t do it.”