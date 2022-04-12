Softball: Wythe’s leadoff home run lifts Stillman Valley to 1-0 win over Oregon

OREGON – Stillman Valley leadoff hitter Addison Wythe crushed a solo home run to center-left on an 0-2 count in the top of the first, then went 4 2/3 innings on the mound, combining with starting pitcher Kaelyn Williams to toss a shutout, as the Cardinals prevailed 1-0 over host Oregon on Monday in a Big Northern Conference contest.
Hawks starting pitcher Mia Trampel was in command of her pitches early, throwing back-to-back strikes against the Cardinals leadoff hitter, and putting her in a difficult position.
On the third pitch, however, Wythe found what she was looking for, launching the ball deep into the outfield and clearing the fence.
“I was just looking for something to drive hard, so I could get on base,” Wythe said.
Trampel quickly recovered from the early miscue, inducing two groundouts and throwing a strikeout to finish the top of the first, and no allowing another run the rest of the way.
But the Hawks were never able to string enough hits together to erase the early deficit.
In the bottom of the second, Oregon had perhaps its best chance to score, getting runners on first and second after Liz Mois grounded a single to right field as the leadoff hitter, and Gracen Pitts skipped a single into right field as the third batter in the order, with two outs in the inning; one of them was a mistake in the batting order by the Hawks.
That proved costly, as the unforced out helped the Cardinals escape that jam.
“I think our team performed pretty well. I think we struggled at the plate a little bit, but she’s a good pitcher. Hats off to her, too, because she pitched a good game,” Stillman Valley coach Shawn Byers said. “We just need to be able to hit the ball better. Only had a couple hits. One home run, first inning, leadoff hit. That’s all we got.”
Stillman Valley made its pitching change in the top of the third, as Wythe came on for Williams. With one out in the inning, Wythe conceded a bunt single to Bella Koertner, but the Cardinals’ defense got two quick flyouts, ending any hope of a Hawks’ rally.
In the top of the fourth, Stillman Valley looked poised to extend its lead when Ellie Bussan floated a single over shortstop and Josie Larson singled to right field in back-to-back at-bats.
Oregon’s defense came up huge in the next few moments, though, as Bussan was tagged out at third and Trampel struck out Williams to keep the deficit at one run.
Trampel had three strikeouts over the last three innings and allowed only one hit during that span, but Oregon’s offense just couldn’t get out of its funk.
Wythe earned five of her 10 strikeouts in the last two innings, including three in a row in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win. The Hawks only had one base hit in the last three innings combined.
“It was very exciting. It was a little nerve-wracking, but I just had to go up there and do what I do,” Wythe said, of pitching the last few innings in a tight game. “Had defense behind me to make plays.”
Koertner, Mois, Pitts, Reilee Suter and Lena Trampel tallied one hit each to lead Oregon at the plate.
Mia Trampel took the loss, pitching a complete game. Over seven innings, she conceded four hits, one run and zero walks, while striking out 10.
“She attacked it pretty well. Overall, I think she got into a good groove,” Oregon coach Nate Rogers said of Trampel. “I didn’t see the box score or the numbers or anything yet, but she was in their head a lot, it seemed like. Both pitchers had great nights.
“It was a really good pitcher’s duel. They got that one run in the first, and that was it. It was a fast game, really. A lot of good defense, a lot of strikeouts. You tip your cap to Stillman tonight.”
Other than Wythe’s homer, Grace Pfeiffer, Bussan and Larson each added a hit each for Stillman Valley.
Wythe was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits and zero walks, while striking out 10 across 4 2/3 innings. Williams made the start for the Cardinals, allowing two hits and one walk, while registering one strikeout in 2 1/3 innings.
“We started Kaelyn, we gave her one time through [the lineup], and then we let Addie come in, because we were having trouble finishing the games,” Byers said. “So we said, ‘Let’s do a combo deal.’ It seemed to work today.”
“We just need to probably work on some of our hitting approach,” Rogers said. “We talked about that, especially when we’re facing a girl that has – we hadn’t seen the changeup out of her from last year. She had a good one tonight, so we’ve just gotta make those adjustments.”