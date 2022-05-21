Girls track & field: Dixon, Sterling send athletes to Class 2A state finals

Sterling's Alice Sotelo soars through the air during the triple jump at the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional on May 11. She qualified for state with a leap of 11.24 meters, tied for the top spot heading into the meet; she'll enter the finals with the second-best jump after an 11.13 in Friday's preliminaries (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)