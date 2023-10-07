High school girls golf: Dixon’s Katie Drew leads Class 1A field after 1st round

Katie Drew expressed the importance of enjoying herself during her final weekend of high school golf.
The Dixon senior certainly had plenty of fun Friday.
Drew, a three-time state qualifier, fired an even-par 72 at Red Tail Run in Decatur to take the lead through one round of the 2023 IHSA Class 1A State Meet, which will conclude with Saturday’s second round.
This likely would have been Drew’s fourth trip to state, but the state event was canceled her freshman season in the spring of 2021 because of COVID. Drew, who enters Saturday with a one-shot lead, placed 29th as a sophomore, and vaulted up to fifth last year as a junior.
“Last year, I finished fifth, which is kind of a big feat to outdo again, so I’m just going to go down there, it’s my senior year, have fun, and whatever happens, happens,” Drew said earlier this week.